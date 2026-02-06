Cannabis Use Disorder Market Research Report 2025-2035: Pharmaceutical R&D Focus Intensifies on Targeted Therapies - Aelis Farma Advances AEF0117, a Selective CB1 Modulator, in Phase IIb Development

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Use Disorder Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cannabis use disorder market is characterized by significant interest from pharmaceutical companies focusing on developing and commercializing drugs specifically targeting cannabis dependence. Aelis Farma is a key player with its investigational drug AEF0117, a selective CB1 receptor modulator, currently in Phase IIb trials for cannabis use disorder.

Additionally, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is developing ANEB-001, a 5-HT2C receptor agonist, for treating cannabis dependence, currently undergoing clinical trials. The market is expected to grow as these investigational drugs progress through clinical development, bringing more targeted treatment options to the forefront for individuals struggling with cannabis addiction.



The global cannabis use disorder market is evolving rapidly due to the growing recognition of cannabis use as a serious public health issue. Despite the lack of FDA-approved medications specifically for cannabis use disorder, various investigational drugs are being developed to address this condition, including cannabinoid receptor antagonists and serotonin-based therapies.

The market is driven by increasing demand for effective treatment options, rising awareness of cannabis use disorder's impact, and growing research funding. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, stigma, and a lack of standardized treatment protocols remain. As the market progresses, new therapies, including those targeting cannabis withdrawal symptoms, are expected to emerge, creating opportunities for both established and new pharmaceutical companies.

Global Cannabis use disorder Market Regional Overview



The global cannabis use disorder market is experiencing varied growth across different regions, driven by factors such as legalization trends, healthcare infrastructure, and awareness of addiction treatment.



In North America, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, the market is seeing significant growth due to increasing cannabis legalization and rising awareness of cannabis use disorder. The region's strong healthcare infrastructure, combined with ongoing research and development, is propelling the adoption of new therapies. With regulatory bodies like the FDA actively involved in reviewing investigational treatments, North America is expected to lead the market in terms of both treatment advancements and adoption.



Europe is following closely, driven by increasing support for digital health and addiction treatment programs. Although cannabis legalization is more restricted, many European countries are improving their healthcare policies to address addiction and substance use disorders. With growing public health campaigns, Europe is gradually becoming a significant market for cannabis use disorder treatment solutions.



In Asia-Pacific, the market is nascent, but countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia are beginning to show interest in developing treatment solutions, primarily driven by rising drug dependence concerns.



Rest-of-the-World regions are seeing slower adoption, influenced by cultural attitudes, varying levels of cannabis regulation, and healthcare system limitations. However, awareness campaigns and future market potential suggest gradual growth in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report offers valuable insights into emerging trends and research in cannabis use disorder treatment, helping organizations identify innovation opportunities and refine product offerings. By understanding the latest developments in investigational therapies, companies can adapt and enhance their treatment solutions.



Competitive Strategy: By analyzing key market players, ongoing clinical trials, and regulatory progress, this report enables organizations to assess market dynamics, identify competitive gaps, and develop strategies to strengthen their position. It provides actionable intelligence for improving market share and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.



Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global Cannabis Use Disorder market:

Increasing Cannabis Legalization: The growing trend of cannabis legalization in several regions, especially in North America and parts of Europe, is driving the demand for treatment solutions for cannabis use disorder. As cannabis use becomes more widespread, there is a rising need for effective therapies to manage addiction and its related impacts on public health.

Growing Awareness of Cannabis Use Disorder: Increased awareness about cannabis use disorder, coupled with a broader recognition of its impact on mental health and social well-being, is spurring demand for targeted treatment options. Public health campaigns and education are encouraging people to seek help for addiction, driving market growth.

Advances in Research and Drug Development: Ongoing research into novel drug therapies for cannabis use disorder, including cannabinoid-based and serotonin receptor-targeting treatments, is fostering innovation in the market. This has led to an increase in clinical trials, with several drugs advancing through regulatory processes, enhancing the market's prospects.

The global cannabis use disorder market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

Regulatory Challenges: The regulatory hurdles in approving drugs for Cannabis Use Disorder treatment, especially in regions with stringent drug approval processes like the FDA, EMA, and PMDA, are slowing down market growth. Delays in approval for investigational drugs create uncertainty in the market.

Stigma and Cultural Barriers: In many regions, the stigma associated with cannabis use and addiction can hinder individuals from seeking treatment. Cultural attitudes towards cannabis use may also create resistance to adopting therapies aimed at managing cannabis use disorder.

Lack of Standardized Treatment Protocols: The absence of standardized guidelines and protocols for treating cannabis use disorder means that the market lacks unified treatment strategies, complicating the adoption of new therapies and reducing overall treatment efficacy.

High Treatment Costs: The cost of new and investigational drugs for CUD treatment, particularly those still in the pipeline, can be prohibitively high. This can limit access to effective treatments, especially in low-income or developing regions.

Impact

Increasing demand for cannabis use disorder therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global cannabis use disorder market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global cannabis use disorder market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in treatment, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of Study



Research Methodology



1. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Clinical Trials

1.4 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.5 Key Trends

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market (By Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Cannabis Use Disorder Market, by Country

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.1.2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Cannabis Use Disorder Market, by Country

2.2.2.1.1 U.K.

2.2.2.1.2 Germany

2.2.2.1.3 France

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.2.2.1.6 Rest-of -Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Use Disorder Market, by Country

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.3.2.1.2 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Aelis Farma

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.2 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

3.2.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.2.4 Analyst View

3.2.3 Others



4. Research Methodology

