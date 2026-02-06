Gene Fusion Testing Market Analysis Report 2025-2026 & 2030: Opportunities in Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine, Increasing Awareness and Early Cancer Detection Programs, and Emerging Markets

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Fusion Testing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the gene fusion testing market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year, estimated data for 2025 and projected data for 2026 through 2030.







The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It also discusses emerging technologies related to the market.



The report concludes by analyzing the competitive landscape and providing the leading gene fusion testing companies. It also contains a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments in major companies.



The report includes:

Overview and an analysis of the global market for gene fusion testing technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Understanding of the technology background for fusion genes, their applications in cancer research and long-read transcriptome sequencing data

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on the technology type, disease indication, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the Leading Companies in the Market

AmoyDx Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Biocare Medical LLC

Biocartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $505 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $993.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Technological Advances

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Healthcare Spending

Aging Population

U.S. Tariff Scenario

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine

Market Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Testing Method

Complex Reimbursement Coverage of Gene Fusion Testing

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Increasing Awareness and Early Cancer Detection Programs

Market Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Single-Molecule Long-Read Sequencing

CRISPR-Based Fusion Detection

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Multiplex qPCR Assays

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Technology

Key Takeaways

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Market Analysis by Indication

Key Takeaways

Solid Tumor

Hematological Cancer

Market Analysis by End User

Key Takeaways

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies of Gene Fusion Testing Market

Key Developments and Strategies

Chapter 7 Appendix

