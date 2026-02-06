Gene Fusion Testing Market Analysis Report 2025-2026 & 2030: Opportunities in Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine, Increasing Awareness and Early Cancer Detection Programs, and Emerging Markets

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Fusion Testing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the gene fusion testing market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year, estimated data for 2025 and projected data for 2026 through 2030.
The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It also discusses emerging technologies related to the market.
The report concludes by analyzing the competitive landscape and providing the leading gene fusion testing companies. It also contains a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments in major companies.
The report includes:
- Overview and an analysis of the global market for gene fusion testing technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Understanding of the technology background for fusion genes, their applications in cancer research and long-read transcriptome sequencing data
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on the technology type, disease indication, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
Profiles of the Leading Companies in the Market
- AmoyDx Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Biocare Medical LLC
- Biocartis
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|79
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$505 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$993.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Technological Advances
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Healthcare Spending
- Aging Population
- U.S. Tariff Scenario
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Advanced Testing Method
- Complex Reimbursement Coverage of Gene Fusion Testing
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Increasing Awareness and Early Cancer Detection Programs
- Market Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Single-Molecule Long-Read Sequencing
- CRISPR-Based Fusion Detection
- Digital PCR (dPCR) and Multiplex qPCR Assays
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Market Analysis by Indication
- Key Takeaways
- Solid Tumor
- Hematological Cancer
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic and Research Centers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies of Gene Fusion Testing Market
- Key Developments and Strategies
Chapter 7 Appendix
