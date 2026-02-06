Global Thermal Management Technologies Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Energy Reuse Initiatives and Immersion Cooling Adoption Drive Next-Phase Growth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for thermal management (TM) technologies is estimated to grow from $19.8 billion in 2025 to reach $30 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.

TM technologies are deployed across various applications, such as consumer electronics, industrial and military electronics, data centers, automotive systems, healthcare equipment, telecommunications infrastructure, renewable energy systems and other specialized sectors where precise heat control is essential for performance, reliability and longevity.







Thermal management technologies and components are next-generation systems designed to control, dissipate and optimize heat in various electronic and industrial applications. These technologies are essential for ensuring dependability, effectiveness and performance of systems subjected to high thermal loads. To overcome issues with overheating, power density and miniaturization while preserving system longevity and energy efficiency, industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications and data centers are implementing advanced TM solutions.



Report Scope



The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It evaluates market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in material design and performance enhancements. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the market and their products/services. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for the years 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.

58 data tables and 38 additional tables

An overview of the global market for thermal management (TM) technologies

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2027 and 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to thermal management technologies, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, device and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the global thermal management technologies market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Information on concept development of and hardware test for effective thermal designs and power dissipation and environmental factors affecting thermal management systems, and discussion of rapid prototyping, thermal sensing technologies, new manufacturing processes and developments in thermal management software, such as computational fluid design and heat transfer

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the thermal management technologies market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of the major companies, including 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow and Parker Hannifin Corp.

Companies Featured

3M

Gentherm

Honeywell International Inc.

Alcoa Corp.

Asetek A/S

Comair Rotron

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Hexagon AB

AMETEK Inc.

Dow

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Amkor Technology

Materion Corp.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Interest Rates and Central Bank Policy

Global Supply Chain Stability

Technology Adoption Rates

Impact of U.S. Tariff Announcements

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

Component Assemblers

Consumers/End Users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Potential for New Entrants

Level of Competitiveness

Availability of Substitutes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Electrification and the Rise of High-Power-Density Systems

Increasing TM Requirements in 5G Communication Devices

Increasing Demand for Carbon Dioxide Reduction and Fuel-Efficient Thermal Systems

Market Restraints/Challenges

Design Complexities in TM Systems

High Cost of TM Systems

Market Opportunities

Increasing Interest in Industrial Waste Heat Recovery and Energy Reuse

Rising Demand for Immersion Cooling and Liquid-based Thermal Systems

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of TM Systems

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Nanostructured Materials

Smart Fibers and Textiles

Thermal Transistors

Battery Thermal Management

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Device

Key Takeaways

Convection Cooling Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Advanced Cooling Devices

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Hardware

Thermal Interface Materials

Services

Software

Substrates

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Consumer Electronics

Industrial and Military Electronics

Data Centers

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Renewable Energy

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Material Suppliers

Component and Hardware Manufacturers

System Manufacturers and Integrators

Software and Simulation Solution Providers

Technology Developers and Research Institutions

Regulatory Bodies and Industry Associations

End-Use Industries

Analysis of Key Companies

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dow

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Key Takeaways

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the TM Technologies Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

