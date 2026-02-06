Global Thermal Management Technologies Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Energy Reuse Initiatives and Immersion Cooling Adoption Drive Next-Phase Growth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for thermal management (TM) technologies is estimated to grow from $19.8 billion in 2025 to reach $30 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.
TM technologies are deployed across various applications, such as consumer electronics, industrial and military electronics, data centers, automotive systems, healthcare equipment, telecommunications infrastructure, renewable energy systems and other specialized sectors where precise heat control is essential for performance, reliability and longevity.
Thermal management technologies and components are next-generation systems designed to control, dissipate and optimize heat in various electronic and industrial applications. These technologies are essential for ensuring dependability, effectiveness and performance of systems subjected to high thermal loads. To overcome issues with overheating, power density and miniaturization while preserving system longevity and energy efficiency, industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications and data centers are implementing advanced TM solutions.
Report Scope
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It evaluates market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in material design and performance enhancements. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the market and their products/services. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for the years 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.
- 58 data tables and 38 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for thermal management (TM) technologies
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2027 and 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to thermal management technologies, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, device and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global thermal management technologies market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Information on concept development of and hardware test for effective thermal designs and power dissipation and environmental factors affecting thermal management systems, and discussion of rapid prototyping, thermal sensing technologies, new manufacturing processes and developments in thermal management software, such as computational fluid design and heat transfer
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the thermal management technologies market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
- Profiles of the major companies, including 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow and Parker Hannifin Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Interest Rates and Central Bank Policy
- Global Supply Chain Stability
- Technology Adoption Rates
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Announcements
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material/Component Suppliers
- Component Assemblers
- Consumers/End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Level of Competitiveness
- Availability of Substitutes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Electrification and the Rise of High-Power-Density Systems
- Increasing TM Requirements in 5G Communication Devices
- Increasing Demand for Carbon Dioxide Reduction and Fuel-Efficient Thermal Systems
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Design Complexities in TM Systems
- High Cost of TM Systems
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Interest in Industrial Waste Heat Recovery and Energy Reuse
- Rising Demand for Immersion Cooling and Liquid-based Thermal Systems
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of TM Systems
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Nanostructured Materials
- Smart Fibers and Textiles
- Thermal Transistors
- Battery Thermal Management
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Device
- Key Takeaways
- Convection Cooling Devices
- Conduction Cooling Devices
- Hybrid Cooling Devices
- Advanced Cooling Devices
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Hardware
- Thermal Interface Materials
- Services
- Software
- Substrates
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial and Military Electronics
- Data Centers
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Telecommunications
- Renewable Energy
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Material Suppliers
- Component and Hardware Manufacturers
- System Manufacturers and Integrators
- Software and Simulation Solution Providers
- Technology Developers and Research Institutions
- Regulatory Bodies and Industry Associations
- End-Use Industries
- Analysis of Key Companies
- 3M
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Dow
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the TM Technologies Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
