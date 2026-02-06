Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market to Exceed $94.18 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market size was valued at USD 44.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 94.18 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Safety Concerns and Wearable Adoption Propel Market Expansion Globally

The reasons driving the global smart personal safety and security device market growth are increasing personal safety concerns, escalating crime rates, and growing requirement for real-time surveillance. There was a chance to incorporate features like GPS tracking, SOS warnings, fall detection, and health monitoring due to the growing use of smartphones and wearables. Moreover, increased awareness regarding self-defense devices for women, children, and old population is pushing its demand. This trend also heightens across urbanization and those living alone.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8033

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Revolar Inc.

Safelet B.V.

WearSafe Labs Inc.

UnaliWear Inc.

Silent Beacon LLC

Zembro (Smartwatcher Technologies)

Bay Alarm Medical

KORE Wireless Group Inc.

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Fitbit (a Google LLC company)

Philips Healthcare

GreatCall (now part of Lively Inc.)

Tata Communications

Life360 Inc.

AngelSense Inc.

myHalo (a division of MobileHelp)

V.ALRT (by VSN Mobil)

Kanega Watch

Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 44.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 94.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.78 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Device Type (Smart Jewellery, Smart Belt, Smart Helmet, Smart Clothing, and Others (e.g., panic buttons, and safety apps))

• Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular Network, and Others (e.g., Zigbee, RFID))

• End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Defence, and Consumer Electronics)

• Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail (Supermarkets, Specialty Stores), Direct Sales, and Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8033

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Device Type

In 2025, Smart Jewellery accounted for 28.4% of the complete smart personal safety and security device market due to its fashionable and discreet design and seamless incorporation of safety features, such as SOS alerts, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth connectivity. Smart Clothing is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026–2035 owing to rising adoption of multi-functional wearables globally.

By Connectivity

In 2025, Bluetooth led the smart personal safety and security device market with 39.3% volume share, due to its universal compatibility with mobile phones, low-power consumption, and convenience in integration into smaller-sized wearable devices. Over 2026-2035, it is anticipated that the Cellular Network segment will experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising galore with the 4G/5G connectivity and coverage.

By End-User

The smart personal safety and security device market was led by Consumer Electronics in 2025 and it held a 35.7% share, and it is also projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over 2026-2035. The expanding need for incorporating safety features in daily consumer products, such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and mobile-connected accessories are driving this supremacy and furthering growth.

By Distribution Channel

The smart personal safety and security device market share of Online Retail reached 39.8% in 2025 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over 2026-2035. This growth can largely be attributed to the increase of e-commerce platforms that facilitate online shopping and access to a broader range of goods.

Regional Insights:

With a 36.5% market share, North America dominated the smart personal safety and security device market in 2025. High consumer awareness of linked wearables is driving the market, and its sophisticated technological infrastructure and widespread acceptance in developed economies are likely to fuel future growth.

The smart personal safety and security device market in Asia Pacific likely to witness highest CAGR of 8.54% over 2026-2035. Growing urbanization, increased smartphone and wearable penetration, and increased awareness of personal wellbeing and health monitoring all contribute to this trend.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8033

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Apple Watch SOS alert enabled rescuers to locate injured backcountry skiers near Steven’s Pass, WA, highlighting the device’s lifesaving potential in emergencies.

, Apple Watch SOS alert enabled rescuers to locate injured backcountry skiers near Steven’s Pass, WA, highlighting the device’s lifesaving potential in emergencies. In 2025, Samsung urged Galaxy users in India and the UK to activate the new One UI 7 theft‑protection suite, which includes Identity Check, Security Delay, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Report (The USPs):

URBAN VS RURAL ADOPTION GAP ANALYSIS – helps you understand penetration disparities between urban and rural households, highlighting untapped markets and infrastructure-driven adoption barriers.

– helps you understand penetration disparities between urban and rural households, highlighting untapped markets and infrastructure-driven adoption barriers. LONE WORKER SUBSCRIPTION GROWTH METRICS – helps you track year-over-year subscription growth among lone workers, signaling demand momentum in occupational safety and enterprise-led deployments.

– helps you track year-over-year subscription growth among lone workers, signaling demand momentum in occupational safety and enterprise-led deployments. MULTI-FAMILY AND GATED COMMUNITY INSTALLATION TRENDS – helps you assess adoption intensity in high-density residential formats, supporting demand forecasting for bulk deployments and property-led partnerships.

– helps you assess adoption intensity in high-density residential formats, supporting demand forecasting for bulk deployments and property-led partnerships. E-COMMERCE LED FIRST-TIME BUYER SHARE – helps you evaluate the shift toward digital purchasing channels, revealing consumer behavior trends and optimizing go-to-market and channel strategies.

– helps you evaluate the shift toward digital purchasing channels, revealing consumer behavior trends and optimizing go-to-market and channel strategies. GLOBAL USER DENSITY BENCHMARKING – helps you compare regional device penetration (devices per 1,000 people), identifying mature markets versus high-growth regions for geographic expansion.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.