Saudi Arabia Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $1.27 Billion Market by 2030 from $712.3 Million in 2025 - STC Qitaf, Al Rajhi Bank Card Loyalty, Saudia AlFursan, and STC Pay Anchor Platform-Led Rewards

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 13.9% annually, reaching US$811.6 million by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 15.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$712.3 million to approximately US$1.27 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to shift toward payments-linked loyalty and cross-sector redemption. Banks, wallets, and telecom players are likely to strengthen their positions as primary loyalty gateways. Independent loyalty platforms will face pressure unless they align with dominant Saudi ecosystems.

Current State of the Market: Loyalty is concentrated within large domestic ecosystems

The Saudi loyalty market is characterized by high concentration, with most active users anchored to telecom, banking, airline, and payments-led ecosystems rather than independent coalition programs. Competitive intensity is shaped less by point economics and more by control over high-frequency consumer touchpoints such as payments, mobility, telecom billing, and everyday retail. Standalone loyalty operators play a limited role, as scale and engagement are increasingly driven by platforms already embedded in daily life.

Key Players and New Entrants: Incumbents dominate through distribution advantage

STC remains a central player through Qitaf, leveraging telecom billing and digital services to maintain reach. Al Rajhi Bank and other large banks position loyalty as an extension of card usage and digital banking engagement. Saudia's AlFursan continues to anchor high-value travel and lifestyle rewards. STC Pay represents a newer competitive vector, using payment frequency rather than merchant affiliation to drive loyalty relevance. New entrants tend to emerge as fintech- or merchant-embedded reward layers rather than as standalone programs.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions: Partnerships outweigh consolidation

Recent activity has focused on ecosystem partnerships, particularly between banks, payment platforms, airlines, and large retailers. Loyalty functionality is increasingly bundled into card launches, wallet upgrades, and travel partnerships rather than formal M&A. This reflects a preference for commercial integration over ownership change, allowing incumbents to expand utility without structural consolidation.

Key Trends and Drivers

Loyalty is being embedded into national digital ecosystems rather than operating as standalone programs

Loyalty in Saudi Arabia is increasingly built into large digital ecosystems spanning telecom, banking, payments, and government-linked platforms. Programs such as STC's Qitaf and Al Rajhi Bank's rewards are integrated directly into daily digital journeys (billing, payments, lifestyle services), reducing reliance on separate loyalty apps. This mirrors the structure of Saudi Arabia's broader platform economy, where scale is achieved through multi-service aggregation rather than single-category engagement.

High smartphone penetration, widespread digital ID use, and the rapid adoption of super-app-style platforms have made standalone loyalty mechanics less effective. Vision 2030 digital-transformation priorities have accelerated ecosystem partnerships across telecom, finance, and retail.

Loyalty will become less visible but more persistent, with earn-and-burn embedded in routine digital actions. Independent loyalty programs are likely to lose relevance unless they integrate into larger ecosystems.

Airline, travel, and mobility loyalty is repositioning as a national economic lever

Travel-linked loyalty programs are being expanded beyond traditional frequent-flyer mechanics to support domestic tourism and inbound travel. Saudia's AlFursan program has increased its relevance through partnerships across hospitality, payments, and retail, aligning loyalty with broader travel-spend capture rather than just flight frequency.

Saudi Arabia's push to scale tourism, aviation connectivity, and giga-projects has elevated loyalty programs into tools for demand shaping and repeat visitation. Airlines and mobility players are aligning rewards with spend across hotels, experiences, and transport.

Travel loyalty will increasingly intersect with rewards for retail, dining, and entertainment. Points will function as cross-sector currency rather than aviation-only benefits.

Retail loyalty is shifting from discounts toward behavioral data capture

Large grocery and retail groups are using loyalty primarily as a behavioral data layer rather than a promotional engine. Programs run by players such as Tamimi Markets focus on purchase tracking, basket composition, and visit frequency rather than aggressive point accumulation.

Margin pressure in grocery and essentials has reduced the sustainability of discount-heavy loyalty structures. Retailers are prioritizing analytics-led decision-making, including assortment planning and private-label optimization.

Loyalty enrollment will continue to rise, but rewards will become more targeted and less visible. Expect tighter integration between loyalty data and retail operations rather than consumer-facing gamification.

Payments-linked loyalty is gaining relevance as cashless adoption deepens

Loyalty is increasingly tied to card usage, digital wallets, and buy-now-pay-later-style installment payments rather than merchant-specific schemes. Platforms linked to STC Pay and bank-issued cards are positioning rewards as a function of payment behavior across merchants.

Rapid growth in cashless payments and regulatory support for digital finance have shifted consumer behavior toward wallet- and card-centric ecosystems. Banks and fintechs see loyalty as a tool to increase transaction frequency and wallet stickiness.

Merchant-funded loyalty will increasingly compete with issuer-funded rewards. Payments players are likely to become the primary owners of consumer loyalty data in Saudi Arabia.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $811.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1270 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope



Saudi Arabia Retail Sector Market Context

Saudi Arabia Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Saudi Arabia Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Saudi Arabia Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur0a0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment