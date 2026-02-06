Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F

 | Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







6 February 2026

Company Announcement number 10/2026

Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2026.

The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachment


Attachments

Bilag til nr 10_2026_uk

Recommended Reading