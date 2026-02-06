|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
6 February 2026
Company Announcement number 10/2026
Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2026.
The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.
Attachment