United Arab Emirates Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $592.4 Million Market by 2030 - Majid Al Futtaim SHARE, Emirates Skywards, ADNOC Distribution, and e& Smiles Compete with Careem and Noon

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 14.5% annually, reaching US$372.5 million by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 16.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$325.2 million to approximately US$592.4 million.





Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape is expected to consolidate around a few dominant ecosystems rather than fragment further. Standalone or single-brand loyalty programs are likely to face pressure to partner, federate, or integrate with larger coalitions, wallets, or platforms. Competition will increasingly shift from points mechanics to access, embedded rewards, and real-time redemption, raising execution requirements across the market.



Current State of the Market

Loyalty in the UAE is highly competitive and ecosystem-led, shaped by large retail groups, national champions, and digital platforms rather than standalone loyalty vendors. The market is characterised by coalition programs, vertically integrated retail ecosystems, and embedded loyalty tied to payments, fuel, telecom, and travel. Competitive intensity is high in grocery, fuel, malls, and travel-linked retail, where loyalty is used to anchor repeat

Key Players and New Entrants

Majid Al Futtaim remains a central force through SHARE, spanning grocery, cinemas, malls, and leisure assets. Emirates Skywards continues to set benchmarks for cross-sector earn-and-burn beyond aviation, extending into retail and financial services.

ADNOC Distribution has built one of the strongest everyday-use loyalty programs by integrating rewards across fuel, convenience retail, and services. e& positions Smiles as a digital-first rewards layer linked to telecom, lifestyle, and payment use cases. New competitive pressure is coming from platform-led players such as Careem, which bundles loyalty into ride-hailing, food, and quick commerce, and Noon, which embeds rewards within its commerce and logistics ecosystem.

Key Trends and Drivers

Embed Loyalty into Everyday Payment and Mobility Flows

Loyalty in the UAE is increasingly designed to sit inside routine transactions rather than as a standalone rewards layer. Points earning and redemption are being tied directly to fuel purchases, convenience retail, transit, and card or wallet payments. For example, ADNOC Distribution integrates ADNOC Rewards across fuel, convenience retail, and car services, with recent extensions via co-branded payment products enabling earn-and-burn within the same flow.

High-frequency spend categories such as fuel, groceries, and transit dominate daily consumer interactions in the UAE. Retailers and ecosystem players are reducing friction by attaching loyalty to payment moments that already have high engagement, aligning with broader loyalty-sector shifts toward embedded rewards.

Embedded loyalty is expected to intensify, with more retailers linking rewards to wallets and cards rather than proprietary apps. This will raise expectations for real-time earn and instant redemption, reducing tolerance for delayed or offline reward mechanics.

Scale Coalition Loyalty Across Retail, Hospitality, and Travel

Coalition programs continue to anchor loyalty in the UAE, connecting grocery, fuel, hospitality, and travel under a single earn-and-redeem structure. Majid Al Futtaim operates SHARE, spanning Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, and leisure assets, while Emirates Skywards extends beyond air travel into retail and financial partners.

The UAE's mall-led retail model and its role as a global travel hub favour programs that aggregate spend across multiple sectors. Coalition structures allow brands to stay relevant across different consumption moments without building separate loyalty stacks.

Coalition programs are likely to become more selective about partners and benefits, focusing on utility-driven earn-and-redemption rather than broad, shallow participation. Expect tighter integration with digital channels and payments rather than pure points accumulation.

Align Loyalty with Digital Identity and Super-App Ecosystems

Loyalty is increasingly linked to digital identity layers such as telecom, wallets, and government-linked platforms. e& integrates Smiles rewards across telecom services, retail offers, and digital payments, positioning loyalty as part of a broader consumer identity rather than a retail add-on.

High smartphone penetration and frequent use of digital government and telecom services create a natural anchor for identity-based loyalty. This aligns with the wider loyalty industry movement toward unified customer profiles across services.

Loyalty programs tied to identity platforms are expected to gain structural advantages in engagement and data linkage. Standalone retail programs may face pressure to integrate or partner with these ecosystems to remain visible.

Shift Loyalty Value from Discounts to Access and Utility

UAE loyalty programs are placing greater emphasis on access-based benefits, priority services, exclusive experiences, and bundled privileges rather than relying only on transactional discounts. Dubai Mall-linked programs increasingly combine retail rewards with parking, dining, and entertainment privileges, reflecting this shift.

A diverse resident base and strong tourism inflows mean loyalty must work for both frequent residents and episodic visitors. Access, convenience, and recognition translate better across these segments than pure price-based incentives.

Loyalty propositions are expected to become more modular, allowing brands to flex between utility for residents and experience-led value for visitors. Programs that rely only on discounts risk lower engagement as access-led benefits become baseline expectations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $372.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $592.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Report Scope



United Arab Emirates Retail Sector Market Context

United Arab Emirates Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

United Arab Emirates Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

United Arab Emirates Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxp1tc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment