China Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $35.65 Billion Market by 2030 from $18.46 Billion in 2025 - 88VIP, JD.com, Meituan Black Card, and WeChat Infrastructure Anchor Platform-Led Models

The loyalty market in China is set to expand significantly, projected to grow by 16.0% annually, attaining a market value of US$21.42 billion by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, this sector has demonstrated strong growth with a CAGR of 18.4%, and this trend is expected to persist, with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the market is anticipated to increase from its 2025 value of US$18.46 billion to around US$35.54 billion.

The evolution of China's loyalty program market is underpinned by platform dominance, embedded engagement, and ecosystem-driven models. Loyalty is transitioning from standalone programs to being incorporated into the consumer's digital and physical interactions, supporting retention and integrated consumption.

Embedded Loyalty

In China, loyalty programs are becoming part of the everyday consumption journey. Integrated mechanisms are replacing standalone schemes, with platforms like Alibaba and JD.com embedding loyalty benefits into shopping and service flows, driving a seamless consumer experience. The shift towards embedded loyalty is intensified by China's super-app ecosystems, facilitating frictionless digital journeys where consumers prefer integrated loyalty systems over separate sign-ups.

The competitive landscape is moving towards journey integration rather than program design. Platform ecosystems are redefining loyalty ownership, with large platforms controlling the landscape and merchants participating within these frameworks. Major systems like Tencent's WeChat mini programs and Meituan's loyalty offerings demonstrate this trend by embedding loyalty into broader service ecosystems.

Membership-Based Loyalty Expansion

Paid and tiered memberships are extending beyond traditional retail into various sectors such as services and logistics. Models like Alibaba 88VIP and JD Plus illustrate this shift, offering bundled benefits across diverse services. Platforms prioritize these models to ensure steady consumer engagement through bundled services and subscription-style access.

Data-Driven Personalization Within Regulations

Loyalty programs increasingly utilize behavioral insights to personalize offerings in alignment with regulatory frameworks. Platforms use first-party data to enhance customer experiences while adhering to data privacy standards, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining competitive engagement levels.

Offline-to-Online Integration

The integration of loyalty programs between physical and digital formats is strengthening. Retail environments like supermarkets are connecting offline transactions to digital identities, with platforms like Alibaba's Freshippo unifying in-store and online loyalty experiences. This trend is crucial as consumers demand continuity across digital and physical retail experiences.

Competitive Landscape

The loyalty landscape in China is consolidating around ecosystem platforms, with loyalty becoming deeply embedded in commerce and payments. Key players include Alibaba, JD.com, Meituan, and Tencent, leveraging their ecosystems to strengthen loyalty offerings. Recent strategies include enhanced membership benefits and partnerships with financial institutions for co-branded products, reinforcing loyalty engagement through integrated service models.

The market report provides comprehensive data-centric analysis, covering more than 100 KPIs including loyalty spend value, breakage rate, and penetration, along with detailed segmentation by program models, channels, and industry verticals.

Report Scope

A detailed analysis of the loyalty market in China, focusing on retail context, spend dynamics, and platform economics. The study provides insights into loyalty spend across various channels, program types, and business models, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of China's evolving loyalty landscape.

In summary, the loyalty market in China is rapidly evolving, driven by platform-led integration, innovative business models, and substantial digital transformation, with embedded loyalty programs playing a pivotal role in the future growth landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered China



