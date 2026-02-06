Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917

Series RIKB 35 0917RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 02/11/202602/11/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,8035,802
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.880/6.720102.385/2.791
Total Number of Bids Received 2622
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,2036,932
Total Number of Successful Bids 2315
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2315
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.880/6.720102.385/2.791
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 102.162/6.680102.520/2.751
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.880/6.720102.385/2.791
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 102.040/6.700102.433/2.777
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 102.162/6.680102.520/2.751
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 101.600/6.760101.520/3.044
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.013/6.700102.369/2.795
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.081.19

