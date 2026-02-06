|Series
|RIKB 35 0917
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|02/11/2026
|02/11/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,803
|5,802
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.880
|/
|6.720
|102.385
|/
|2.791
|Total Number of Bids Received
|26
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,203
|6,932
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|23
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|23
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.880
|/
|6.720
|102.385
|/
|2.791
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|102.162
|/
|6.680
|102.520
|/
|2.751
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.880
|/
|6.720
|102.385
|/
|2.791
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|102.040
|/
|6.700
|102.433
|/
|2.777
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|102.162
|/
|6.680
|102.520
|/
|2.751
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.600
|/
|6.760
|101.520
|/
|3.044
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|102.013
|/
|6.700
|102.369
|/
|2.795
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.08
|1.19
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
