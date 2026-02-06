Canada Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $2.68 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.5 Billion in 2025 - Competition is Concentrated, Coalition Programs Anchor the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Canada is expected to grow by 13.7% annually, reaching US$1.73 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 15.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$1.52 billion to approximately US$2.68 billion.





The Canadian loyalty program market is defined by coalition scale, grocery-led frequency, and strong integration with financial services. Loyalty functions as a core component of everyday household spending rather than a peripheral engagement tool. Over the forecasting period, these dynamics are expected to persist, with app-first execution, selective partnership depth, and disciplined data governance shaping how loyalty programs evolve in Canada.



Competitive Landscape in the Canadian Loyalty Program Market



The Canadian loyalty program market is competitive but structurally stable, dominated by coalition programs, grocery-anchored ecosystems, and bank-led rewards. Competition centres on partner relevance, execution quality, and regulatory readiness rather than program proliferation. Over the forecasting period, the landscape is expected to evolve incrementally, with incumbents strengthening ecosystem integration and governance, and new entrants influencing how loyalty is delivered rather than who controls it.



Competition is concentrated in a mature, coalition-heavy market



Canada's loyalty market is highly penetrated and structurally mature, with most large consumer segments already served by established programs. Competitive intensity is therefore driven by optimisation and partner reconfiguration rather than by new program launches. Coalition and large multi-sector programs continue to dominate, limiting room for standalone loyalty entrants and shifting competition toward ecosystem breadth, partner relevance, and operational execution.



Coalition programs anchor the competitive landscape



The competitive structure is led by large coalition-style programs with cross-sector reach. Scene+ has consolidated its position through grocery, entertainment, travel, and financial services integrations, supported by Scotiabank and Sobeys. Air Miles remains a significant player following its program restructuring, focusing on partner alignment and operational stability.

These coalitions compete on partner quality and everyday relevance rather than on aggressive reward differentiation, creating high switching costs for both consumers and partners.



Grocery-led ecosystems defend loyalty through scale and frequency



Retail-anchored loyalty represents a parallel competitive force. Loblaw Companies operates PC Optimum across grocery, pharmacy, fuel, and financial services, using loyalty as a core lever for frequency and basket management. This model competes indirectly with coalition programs by concentrating value within a closed retail ecosystem rather than distributing it across multiple sectors. Competition in this segment centres on execution consistency, digital engagement, and control of customer data.



Banks and card issuers compete through embedded rewards rather than new schemes



Canadian financial institutions continue to embed loyalty into credit cards and bundled banking propositions. Rather than launching new programs, banks focus on enhancing card-linked rewards, travel benefits, and partner earn-and-burn options within existing ecosystems. This reinforces loyalty as a financial relationship tool and limits opportunities for independent loyalty providers to gain scale without bank or retailer backing.



New entrants focus on enablement and niche use cases



Recent competitive activity in Canada's loyalty space has involved new enablement-layer providers, particularly in the retail media and customer engagement domains. In May 2024, Loblaw Media partnered with Optable, a Montreal-based clean room and data collaboration platform, to support privacy-centric targeting and measurement within the PC Optimum ecosystem. The integration allows for secure sharing of loyalty-linked behavioural insights between Loblaw and brand advertisers without compromising consumer privacy.

Additionally, Caddle, a Canadian consumer insights and cashback platform, expanded its partnerships with CPG brands for offer delivery via loyalty-linked mobile journeys in 2024.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Canada



Report Scope



Canada Retail Sector Market Context

Canada Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Canada Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Canada POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Canada Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Canada Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Canada Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Canada Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Canada Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Canada Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Canada Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Canada Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Canada Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Canada Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Canada Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heq0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment