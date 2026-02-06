OilXCoin Launches Secondary Market Trading and Acquires O&G Lease in Kansas, USA

Trading commences on Archax and Assetera, marking a major milestone in bringing the world’s most traded commodity on-chain. Alongside the listings, OilXCoin secured a lease in Kansas, establishing its operational foundation in the state.

Zurich, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , 5 February 2026: OilXCoin , an RWA token providing exposure to the global oil & gas sector, announces its admittance to Archax and Assetera ’s regulated brokerage platforms.

This milestone advances OilXCoin’s mission to bring the world’s most traded commodity on-chain by linking natural reserves and their upstream value chains to regulated digital markets, designed to provide structural resilience and support long-term growth.

To enable secondary market trading, OilXCoin ($OXC) is live on both Archax and Assetera, serving selected European institutional, professional and retail investors respectively.

Trading on Archax ( archax.com ) uses the firm’s regulated broker and custodian services. Archax bridges traditional finance into digital assets, with its bulletin board providing institutional-grade infrastructure for the listing and trading of tokenized securities. Purpose-built for institutional and professional investors, Archax enables supply and demand to meet in both on- and off-exchange execution.

“OilXCoin’s listing highlights the growing momentum behind tokenised real-world assets,” said Graham Rodford, Co-Founder and CEO at Archax. “Our role is to provide robust market infrastructure that makes institutional-grade trading possible, with regulated custody - whether for innovative new issuers or qualified investors seeking access to this emerging asset class.”

$OXC is also listed on Assetera ( assetera.com ), a leading Austrian-based regulated digital securities exchange that offers trading access for European retail investors. Assetera provides a compliant and transparent framework tailored to individuals, giving retail participants the opportunity to engage with regulated digital securities under established European financial rules.

“Assetera continuously evaluates innovative digital asset projects that demonstrate strong fundamentals, transparent governance, and clear regulatory compliance. OilXCoin represents an interesting approach in the commodity-backed token segment,” said Thomas Labenbacher, Founder and CEO at Assetera. “While we recognize its potential within the tokenized energy market, Assetera applies rigorous due diligence before listing or engaging with any asset, ensuring that it meets our legal, compliance, and operational standards under the applicable regulatory frameworks.”

Initial trading will utilize peer-to-peer (P2P) execution, supported by regulated infrastructure for custody, clearing, and settlement. The launch of centralised multilateral trading functionality is planned for a subsequent phase, offering order book execution and enhanced liquidity. Discussions are already underway regarding additional secondary market listings in other jurisdictions, to further broaden investor reach and access.

“These listings with both Archax and Assetera demonstrate the strength of OilXCoin’s fundamentals and the growing demand for asset-linked investment opportunities,” said Dave Rademacher, Co-Founder at OilXCoin. “By launching, we’re expanding investor access to our RWA token through regulated trading platforms that align exactly with our own European regulatory efforts.”

OilXCoin had previously completed a lease acquisition in Kansas that serves as a proof of concept for integrating operating assets into its structure. The first EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) measures were immediately implemented leading to an 28% increase in production. Further EOR measures are underway, aiming to result in a minimum doubling of daily production volumes.

This demonstrates how producing interests can be incorporated within an organised, prospectus-based framework while preserving operational continuity and scalability for a growing portfolio.

“We always look for ways to create sustainable value from production”, said Kevin Wiseman, CEO at L&P Enterprises LLC. “Partnering with OilXCoin allows us to connect our local, on-the-ground expertise with a structure that opens access to very innovative technologies and a wider set of investors. It is an innovative step that respects the realities of oil production while creating new possibilities for growth”.

OilXCoin’s oil & gas exposure coupled with its dual revenue model, anchored in upstream production and smart contract-driven transaction fees, is designed to offer investors resilient yet growth oriented, RWA exposure. With a capped token supply and an offering under an EU Growth Prospectus approved by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) of Liechtenstein, OilXCoin is positioned as a compliant, blockchain-native investment vehicle for qualified investors.

Having raised over USD $2.8m to date, OilXCoin’s secondary market listings mark a significant milestone in its capital markets journey.

For more information, visit archax.com and assetera.com and follow OilXCoin on X and LinkedIn to stay updated and be part of this new wave in digital, asset-backed investment.

About OilXCoin:

OilXCoin ($OXC) is a digital asset that combines the resilience of tangible real-world assets, specifically oil & gas (O&G) and their upstream value chains, with the innovation of blockchain technology, providing investors with a unique opportunity to access both the traditional O&G sector and the dynamic cryptocurrency markets.

The OXC token is a subordinated, contingent debt instrument that gives investors exposure to both the O&G assets and the O&G upstream. The token is issued in the form of ledger-based securities under Swiss law. OXC provides no fixed yield.

Upon a termination of the OilXCoin, holders will have a claim to a share of the (actual or estimated) net proceeds from the disposal of DeXentra GmbH's O&G assets.

About Archax:

Archax is an FCA regulated Digital Asset Exchange, Broker and Custodian based in the UK, targeted at the professional and institutional investor community globally. Founded by experts from traditional capital markets, Archax supports all types of digital assets – from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs).

Archax covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising, through to trading and custody.

About Assetera:

Assetera is one of the first EU-regulated trading platforms for blockchain-based securities, headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company operates an innovative multilateral trading facility (MTF) based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and is fully compliant with European financial market regulations with a MiFIDII license.

We are aligned with the needs and demand of the international financial market by implementing the following key requirements:

Regulated security: a licensed MTF platform offers a high degree of legal certainty and trust – a decisive advantage for institutional and professional market participants.

a licensed MTF platform offers a high degree of legal certainty and trust – a decisive advantage for institutional and professional market participants. Efficiency through blockchain: By using DLT, transactions are processed more transparently, faster, and more cost-effectively than with traditional systems.

By using DLT, transactions are processed more transparently, faster, and more cost-effectively than with traditional systems. Innovative investment opportunities: The platform provides access to new asset classes such as tokenized securities, benefiting both issuers and investors.

The platform provides access to new asset classes such as tokenized securities, benefiting both issuers and investors. European focus: Assetera is specifically tailored to the requirements of the European capital market and combines regulatory compliance with technological innovation.





