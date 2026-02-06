Consumer Loyalty Business Databook Report 2026: Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global loyalty market is expected to grow by 15.7% annually, reaching US$93.2 billion by 2026. The market has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$80.5 billion to approximately US$153.7 billion.
Global loyalty is increasingly shaped by large ecosystems (retailers, marketplaces, airlines, restaurants, and payments) that use loyalty to steer repeat purchases, channel choice, and payment preferences.Competitive intensity is highest where loyalty connects to commerce media (retail media), payments/wallets, and subscription bundles, because these players can fund benefits and measure outcomes via first-party identity.
Shift from fragmented programs to fewer, interoperable ecosystems. Expect more stack consolidation (platforms buying loyalty capabilities) and more activation partnerships (retail media, commerce tools, payments) because distribution and measurement are now central advantages. Competitive pressure will increase on standalone programs that cannot link loyalty to payments, media monetization, or end-to-end customer journeys.
Key Trends and Drivers
- Embed loyalty into everyday payment flows so earning/redemption becomes "default."
- Loyalty is being designed into how customers pay, not something they manage separately (wallet rails, co-branded cards, pay-with-points at checkout).
- Mexico: FEMSA's Spin by OXXO ecosystem positions Spin Premia as a rewards layer tied to wallet usage and OXXO commerce flows, reinforcing loyalty as part of routine transactions rather than a standalone scheme.
- UAE: ADNOC Distribution, FAB, and Mastercard launched the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card, directly integrating card earn with ADNOC Rewards redemption across ADNOC's mobility and convenience footprint.
- Switzerland: Coop Supercard continues to promote "pay with points" mechanics (e.g., time-bound pay-with-points campaigns), effectively treating points as tender at checkout.
- Retailers and ecosystems are trying to reduce "separate loyalty app" friction by attaching rewards to high-frequency payment moments (in-store, top-ups, fuel, convenience, grocery). This also improves attribution: when loyalty is tied to payment rails, operators can connect incentives to observed spend and repeat behavior more reliably.
- Expect more loyalty programs to move toward utility-led loyalty (wallet/card-first, instant redemption paths, fewer steps to earn/burn). Co-branded cards and in-app payment integrations will become a primary battleground in markets with high card penetration (e.g., UAE) and in markets where wallets bridge offline-to-online behavior (e.g., Mexico).
Key Players and New Entrants
Scale players set the pace; software consolidators widen the field.
- Retailers & retail media operators (e.g., Tesco Media) use loyalty-linked identity to sell measurable ad inventory, raising the bar for smaller merchants.
- Martech and data platforms are moving toward "loyalty, messaging, and identity" stacks, aiming to own a larger share of the customer engagement workflow.
- Restaurant and hospitality commerce platforms are embedding loyalty as a core module rather than a bolt-on.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|2205
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$93.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$153.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope: A bundled offering, combining the following 21 reports, covering 1600+ tables and 2000+ figures
- Global Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Argentina Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Australia Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Brazil Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Canada Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- China Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- France Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Germany Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- India Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Indonesia Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Italy Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Kenya Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Mexico Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Nigeria Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Philippines Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Russia Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- South Africa Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Thailand Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Arab Emirates Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Kingdom Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United States Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
Retail Sector Market Context
- Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
- Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
- POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
- Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
- Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
- Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
- Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Mission-driven Loyalty Program
- Spend-based Loyalty Program
- Gaming Loyalty Program
- Free Perks Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Community Loyalty Program
- Refer a Friend Loyalty Program
- Paid Loyalty Program
- Cashback Loyalty Program
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument Driven
- Other Segment
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Other
Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels
- Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
- Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030
Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Other
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type
- B2B Consumers
- B2C Consumers
Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty
- Embedded Loyalty Programs
- Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain
- AI Driven Loyalty Program
- Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program
Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Management Platform
Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner
- In-house
- Third-Party Vendor
Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering
- Software
- Services
- Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform
Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025
- Age Group
- Income Level
- Gender
Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025
- Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis
- Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis
- Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis
- Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikfm5v
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment