Consumer Loyalty Business Databook Report 2026: Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

The global loyalty market is expected to grow by 15.7% annually, reaching US$93.2 billion by 2026. The market has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$80.5 billion to approximately US$153.7 billion.





Global loyalty is increasingly shaped by large ecosystems (retailers, marketplaces, airlines, restaurants, and payments) that use loyalty to steer repeat purchases, channel choice, and payment preferences.Competitive intensity is highest where loyalty connects to commerce media (retail media), payments/wallets, and subscription bundles, because these players can fund benefits and measure outcomes via first-party identity.

Shift from fragmented programs to fewer, interoperable ecosystems. Expect more stack consolidation (platforms buying loyalty capabilities) and more activation partnerships (retail media, commerce tools, payments) because distribution and measurement are now central advantages. Competitive pressure will increase on standalone programs that cannot link loyalty to payments, media monetization, or end-to-end customer journeys.



Key Trends and Drivers

Embed loyalty into everyday payment flows so earning/redemption becomes "default."

Loyalty is being designed into how customers pay, not something they manage separately (wallet rails, co-branded cards, pay-with-points at checkout).

Mexico: FEMSA's Spin by OXXO ecosystem positions Spin Premia as a rewards layer tied to wallet usage and OXXO commerce flows, reinforcing loyalty as part of routine transactions rather than a standalone scheme.

UAE: ADNOC Distribution, FAB, and Mastercard launched the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card, directly integrating card earn with ADNOC Rewards redemption across ADNOC's mobility and convenience footprint.

Switzerland: Coop Supercard continues to promote "pay with points" mechanics (e.g., time-bound pay-with-points campaigns), effectively treating points as tender at checkout.

Retailers and ecosystems are trying to reduce "separate loyalty app" friction by attaching rewards to high-frequency payment moments (in-store, top-ups, fuel, convenience, grocery). This also improves attribution: when loyalty is tied to payment rails, operators can connect incentives to observed spend and repeat behavior more reliably.

Expect more loyalty programs to move toward utility-led loyalty (wallet/card-first, instant redemption paths, fewer steps to earn/burn). Co-branded cards and in-app payment integrations will become a primary battleground in markets with high card penetration (e.g., UAE) and in markets where wallets bridge offline-to-online behavior (e.g., Mexico).

Key Players and New Entrants



Scale players set the pace; software consolidators widen the field.

Retailers & retail media operators (e.g., Tesco Media) use loyalty-linked identity to sell measurable ad inventory, raising the bar for smaller merchants.

Martech and data platforms are moving toward "loyalty, messaging, and identity" stacks, aiming to own a larger share of the customer engagement workflow.

Restaurant and hospitality commerce platforms are embedding loyalty as a core module rather than a bolt-on.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2205 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $93.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $153.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



