Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market to Reach US$ 2,633.4 Million by 2030 Driven by Rising Opioid Use Disorder and Expansion of Medication-Assisted Treatment Programs | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global opioid withdrawal syndrome (OWS) market was valued at 1,068.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,633.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Opioids are a class of drugs that are commonly prescribed to treat pain. Opioids include both opiates (drugs derived from the opium poppy, including morphine, codeine, heroin, and opium) and synthetic opioids like hydrocodone, oxycodone, and methadone, which have similar effects. When the use of opiate drugs is stopped, it may produce several withdrawal symptoms, and collectively these symptoms are called Opiate Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS). Opiate withdrawal symptoms may range from mild to severe, depending on how dependent the individual is on an opioid drug. Also, each opiate drug has a unique half-life; as a result, withdrawal symptoms may start at different times, depending on the drug and the method in which it is taken. Moreover, the use of opioids leads to suppression of brain stem function. The brain stem tries to overcome this suppression by increasing output. The sudden stop of opioid use causes ‘fight or flight’ output from the brainstem and leads to the symptoms of OWS.

Combating Opioid Dependency: Withdrawal Symptom Relief as a Critical Step in OUD Care

The management of opioid use disorder and opioid withdrawal syndrome are intricately linked since they tackle various facets of the same fundamental problem: dependency on opioids and the difficulties it brings. Opioid use disorder treatment is centered on enduring control and recovery from opioid addiction, whereas opioid withdrawal syndrome treatment mainly deals with the immediate symptoms that emerge when people try to lessen or stop their opioid use. A successful approach to handling OWS is frequently a vital part of OUD treatment, especially during the detoxification stage when individuals might undergo severe withdrawal symptoms.

Drugs employed to ease OWS can also contribute to treating OUD by aiding individuals in moving from reliance on opioids towards stability and eventual abstinence. These medications not only alleviate withdrawal signs but also diminish cravings, facilitating individuals' participation in behavioral therapies and other components of comprehensive OUD treatment.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Drives Global Initiatives to Combat Drug Abuse

Opioid dependence has increased among people in Western countries due to drug abuse and the availability of OTC drugs. Opioid withdrawal syndrome is sometimes lethal to the patient's body. High-income and middle-income countries are taking many initiatives to stop drug abuse and illegal use of drugs, which lowers opioid dependency among young individuals. Increasing awareness programs and initiatives are the driving forces for reducing the incidence of opioid withdrawal syndrome.

For instance, according to December 2022, the MAT Act has eliminated the DATA-Waiver (X-Waiver) program. All DEA-registered practitioners with schedule III authority prescribe buprenorphine for opioid use disorder (OUD) in their practice if permitted by applicable state law. Furthermore, according to the California Department of Public Health, in 2023, launched its first phase of opioid and Fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign. This is anticipated to continue till 2025.

Extended-Release and Combination Therapies Boost Buprenorphine Market Growth

Buprenorphine is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the launches in the market. These are launched in combination with other drugs for better efficiency in treating opioid withdrawal syndrome in patients who are highly dependent on opioids for survival. The market is expected to be propelled by the launch of these drugs.

For instance, in September 2023, Braeburn launched BRIXADI (buprenorphine) extended-release injection in the US for subcutaneous use, which is used for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder (OUD). Also, in May 2023, Accord Healthcare launched Zubsolv Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual tablets, which are utilized to treat dependence on opioid drugs in adolescents and adults over 15 years of age.

Rising Incidence of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Fuels Market Concerns in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the incidence of drug abuse among young individuals. For instance, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 2023, approximately 67.8% of deaths due to drugs are caused by opioids, followed by other psychostimulants like cocaine, methadone, etc.

Furthermore, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, there is an alarming trend in the United States of increased availability, higher purity, and lower prices of illegal drugs, particularly heroin and cocaine. Dealers are adulterating these drugs with fentanyl, a highly potent drug that is 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin, and manufacturing counterfeit prescription drugs that are made with fentanyl. As a result, the drugs being sold on the streets are more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous than ever before.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) Market Major Players:

USWM

LLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Braeburn Inc

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Mallinckrodt

Pfizer Inc

Alkermes, Inc

Vista Pharm LLC

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Accord Healthcare Inc

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Therapy

Lucemyra (Lofexidine)

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Naltrexone

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

