Balchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 20, 2026

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today announced that a conference call will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, and Martin Bengtsson, CFO, will host the call.

Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results will be published prior to the market opening on Friday, February 20, 2026. The press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will also be available on the Company website, www.balchem.com , prior to the conference call.

Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to join the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 (toll free USA/Canada), +1-646-307-1963 (USA/International) or 647-932-3411 (Canada/Toronto), and referencing Conference ID 4400943, five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. Investors and the public are invited to listen to the live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/732063713 . The conference call will be available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/732063713 for one year.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact: Jacqueline Yarmolowicz, Executive Assistant

Telephone: 845-326-5600

E-mail: jyarmolowicz@balchem.com





