Pulmovant Announces Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 2 PHocus Study of Mosliciguat in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD)

PHocus enrollment completed in under 12 months from first patient dosed, representing a rapid enrollment pace in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease

Topline results on track for second half of calendar year 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmovant, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the lives of patients with pulmonary diseases, and a Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) company, today announced that it has completed enrollment in the Phase 2 PHocus clinical trial evaluating mosliciguat for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), a progressive and life-threatening condition with significant unmet medical needs for patients.

Mosliciguat is a potential first-in-class, once-daily, inhaled sGC activator with a differentiated mechanism of action designed to deliver targeted pulmonary vasodilation with limited systemic side effects for the treatment of PH-ILD. Pulmovant completed enrollment of the PHocus clinical trial in under 12 months from first patient dosed, an impressive timeline in clinical development of treatments for PH-ILD. Pulmovant remains on track to report PHocus topline data in the second half of calendar year 2026.

“Completing enrollment of the PHocus study in less than one year from first patient dosed underscores the strong demand for new therapeutic options for patients suffering from PH-ILD. People living with PH-ILD have limited treatment options as current therapies are often poorly tolerated and require multiple doses per day, contributing to a high treatment burden,” said Drew Fromkin, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmovant. “This milestone is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication of the study participants and investigators as well as the Pulmovant team’s execution. We are deeply grateful for their collaboration in advancing mosliciguat’s development, which brings us closer to a potentially differentiated treatment for patients with PH-ILD and may also benefit patients with other conditions associated with pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary disorders more broadly.”

The Phase 2 PHocus clinical study (NCT06635850) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global trial assessing the safety and efficacy of mosliciguat in approximately 120 adult participants with PH-ILD. Mosliciguat is also being evaluated in the Phase 2 PHactor clinical study (NCT07333183), an open-label trial evaluating the tolerability and safety of inhaled mosliciguat in combination with inhaled treprostinil in participants with PH-ILD.

About Pulmonary Hypertension and Interstitial Lung Disease

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a progressive and debilitating condition characterized by high blood pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs. This elevated pressure forces the heart to work harder to pump blood through the lungs, leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and dizziness. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified PH into five groups based on their underlying causes, symptoms, and treatment approaches. Group 3 PH is a subtype of PH that arises from lung diseases, such as interstitial lung disease (ILD). ILD describes a large group of diseases that cause progressive damage to the lungs, making it difficult for patients to breathe. Up to 200,000 patients across the U.S. and Europe are living with PH-ILD, a subset of Group 3 PH, and have limited or no approved treatment options. For more information, please visit https://www.pulmovant.com/our-science.

About Mosliciguat

Mosliciguat is a potential first-in-class, once-daily, inhaled sGC activator with a differentiated mechanism of action, which may have broad application across the spectrum of pulmonary hypertension (PH). Mosliciguat targets sGC, a key enzyme in the nitric oxide (NO)/cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling pathway that catalyzes cGMP production. Elevated cGMP levels are known to promote vasodilation, contribute to anti-fibrotic effects, reduce inflammation and apoptosis and reverse vascular remodeling. Unlike sGC stimulators, which require reduced heme and NO to exert their effect, mosliciguat is an sGC activator that is believed to work independently of heme and NO. In the Phase 1b ATMOS study of mosliciguat, a single dose of inhaled mosliciguat in PH patients was well tolerated and led to clinically meaningful, mean peak reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) of up to 38%, one of the highest reductions seen in pulmonary hypertension trials to date. For information on the Phase 2 PHocus study of mosliciguat, please visit https://phocusstudy.com.

About Pulmovant

Pulmovant is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the lives of patients with pulmonary diseases and is a Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) company. Pulmovant’s first investigational candidate, mosliciguat, is designed to provide a novel, once-daily, inhaled treatment option for patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD). Mosliciguat is a potential first-in-class soluble guanylate cyclase activator with a differentiated mechanism of action currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 PHocus global clinical trial in PH-ILD. For more information, please visit https://www.pulmovant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant’s pipeline includes brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit www.roivant.com.

