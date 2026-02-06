Gencor Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $23,577,000 compared with $31,416,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 a decrease of $7,839,000. Net revenue from contract equipment sales decreased in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in contract equipment sales was due primarily to delays and uncertainty around replacement of the current five year Federal infrastructure spending bill which is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2026. As a percent of sales, gross profit margins were 28.7% in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 27.6% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The improved gross margins were driven by increased parts and components sales which typically have a higher margin compared to contract equipment sales.

Product engineering and development expenses increased $81,000 to $758,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $677,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $471,000 to $2,896,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3,367,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to lower commissions and professional service fees.

The Company had operating income of $3,101,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $4,624,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in operating income was due to lower revenues in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company had net other income of $1,550,000 compared to $534,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Included in net other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities of $373,000 compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $(455,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The effective income tax rates for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were 26.0%. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $3,442,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $3,817,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the Company had $147.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $136.3 million at September 30, 2025. Net working capital was $200.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $197.7 million at September 30, 2025. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2025.

The Company’s backlog was $57.4 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $54.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President and Chairman of the Board, commented, “Despite a first quarter decline in revenues, Gencor realized a higher gross profit margin on sales due primarily to robust aftermarket sales activity. We started our fiscal year with weaker-than-normal backlog and a government shutdown that affected customer confidence in the first quarter. In recent months, however, we have seen a pickup in order activity and more optimism from our customers on large capital purchases. Our current backlog of over $57 million suggests a solid year ahead with continued optimism.”

Gencor is a leading manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction equipment and materials and environmental control equipment.





GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









ASSETS December 31,

2025

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,731,000 $ 26,587,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $108,356,000 at December 31,

2025 and $107,237,000 at September 30, 2025) 111,003,000 109,714,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $498,000 at

December 31, 2025 and $434,000 at September 30, 2025 3,498,000 3,130,000 Contract assets 5,091,000 12,208,000 Inventories, net 53,249,000 53,503,000 Prepaid expenses 2,919,000 1,399,000 Total current assets 212,491,000 206,541,000 Property and equipment, net 11,510,000 11,079,000 Deferred income taxes 4,611,000 4,584,000 Other long-term assets 301,000 392,000 Total Assets $ 228,913,000 $ 222,596,000



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,991,000 $ 1,842,000 Customer deposits 6,022,000 3,889,000 Accrued expenses 3,286,000 2,741,000 Current operating lease liabilities 248,000 339,000 Total current liabilities 11,547,000 8,811,000 Unrecognized tax benefits 2,122,000 1,983,000 Total liabilities 13,669,000 10,794,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;

none issued - - Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

September 30, 2025 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

September 30, 2025 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 201,188,000 197,746,000 Total shareholders’ equity 215,244,000 211,802,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 228,913,000 $ 222,596,000











GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited) 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 23,577,000 $ 31,416,000 Cost of goods sold 16,822,000 22,748,000 Gross profit 6,755,000 8,668,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 758,000 677,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,896,000 3,367,000 Total operating expenses 3,654,000 4,044,000 Operating income 3,101,000 4,624,000 Other income, net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 1,177,000 989,000 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net 373,000 (455,000) Total other income, net 1,550,000 534,000 Income before income tax expense 4,651,000 5,158,000 Income tax expense 1,209,000 1,341,000 Net income $ 3,442,000 $ 3,817,000 Net income per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.26



Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements - This press release and our other communications and statements may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and intentions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the Company’s forward-looking statements depending on a variety of important factors, including the financial condition of the Company’s customers, changes in the economic and competitive environments and demand for the Company’s products. In addition, the impact of (i) the U.S. government’s recent tariff announcements, (ii) actions taken by other countries, including the U.S., in response to such tariff announcements and conflicts, could result in a disruption in our supply chain and higher costs of our products. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

For information concerning these factors and related matters, see the following sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025: (a) Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” and (b) Part II, Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. However, other factors besides those referenced could adversely affect the Company’s results, and you should not consider any such list of factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Unless the context otherwise indicates, all references in this press release to the “Company,” “Gencor,” “we,” “us,” or “our,” or similar words are to Gencor Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

