Guardian Capital LP receives Fundata FundGrade A+® Award for 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is proud to announce that the Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund (“Fund”) has been awarded a Fundata FundGrade A+® Award for the 12 months ending December 31, 2025, by Fundata Canada Inc.

Fund Name CIFSC1 Category Fund Count2 FundGrade Start Date3 FundGrade Calculation Date3 Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund Canadian Equity 166 2016-12-31 2025-12-31

1. The Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds.

2. Number of peers in CIFSC Category.

3. Fundata uses this specific date from which a fund's performance is evaluated for its FundGrade rating.

“We are proud of this well-deserved recognition of our Canadian Equity team,” said Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Retail Asset Management at Guardian Capital. “At Guardian Capital, we believe that professional portfolio management can add value to security selection. Investors may not be as well-acquainted with the stocks in the Fund’s portfolio, as they are not big names in the broader Canadian index, but our investment team has high conviction in all these companies. In many cases, these stocks have been exceptional drivers of positive returns over the last few years.”

FundGrade A+ ® Awards identify the best-performing and most consistent funds within each CIFSC category. Ultimately, the award recognizes the ‘best of the best’ among Canadian investment funds that maintained a high FundGrade rating throughout the previous calendar year.

Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund is a high-conviction portfolio of 15-20 issuers, diversified by sector but without the traditional concentration in banks; it aims to achieve long-term capital growth. Learn more about the Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund.

The award further validates the results of the Fund’s investment process and philosophy, relative to its category peers. Guardian Capital congratulates the Canadian Equity investment team on this tremendous achievement.

Annual Compound Performance of the Fund as at Rating Date (Dec 31, 2025):

1-YEAR 3-YEARS 5-YEARS SINCE INCEPTION Series A 17.93%

26.79%

17.74%

11.97% (2016/04/22) Series F 19.23%

28.19%

19.06%

14.47% (2019/05/14) ETF Series (GCFE) 19.20%

-

-

30.67% (2023/11/14)



The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions, and do not take into account sales, redemptions, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Performance is calculated net of fees. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Fundata Canada Inc.'s FundGrade A+® Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade Ratings are subject to change every month. Fundata trademarks are used with permission and remain the property of their respective owners.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities spanning a range of asset classes, geographic regions, and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2025, Guardian had C$166.6 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.3 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Noble

Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sales Enablement

MNoble@guardiancapital.com

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Funds and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Please read the prospectus, Fund Facts or ETF Facts before investing. Important information, including a summary of the risks, about each Fund is contained in its respective offering documents. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of a Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.