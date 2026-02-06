Priovant Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for Brepocitinib in Cutaneous Sarcoidosis (CS)

Brepocitinib 45 mg significantly improved cutaneous sarcoidosis disease activity, achieving a 22.3-point improvement in mean CSAMI-A at Week 16 versus a 0.7-point improvement in placebo (Δ 21.6 P<0.0001)

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priovant Therapeutics today announced positive results from the Phase 2 BEACON study evaluating brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis (CS). CS is a highly morbid, chronic, and disfiguring condition with no approved therapies, and the BEACON study is the first ever industry-sponsored placebo-controlled trial in the indication to read out positively.

“The BEACON study is a watershed moment for the sarcoidosis field, and most importantly, for our patients,” said Dr. Misha Rosenbach, MD, Professor of Dermatology and Rheumatology and Director of the Cutaneous Sarcoidosis Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “This is an incredible milestone for a historically neglected disease – the study drug showed a clear difference in patients who received the medication compared to placebo, both from the patient and the physician perspective, and appeared to be well tolerated. This is the sort of data you dream of seeing when you look at trial results – and I would call this a transformational moment for sarcoidosis.”

The BEACON study enrolled 31 patients across 15 sites in the United States, randomized 3:2:2 to once daily brepocitinib 45 mg, 15 mg, or placebo with a 16-week treatment period. The brepocitinib 45 mg arm comprised the most treatment-refractory group, with the highest percentage of patients with longstanding disease, damage, and difficult-to-treat plaque-predominant morphology. Despite this, patients in the 45 mg arm achieved meaningful clinical improvement compared to placebo, including 100% response rates on multiple endpoints. Brepocitinib 15 mg patients also improved considerably, with numerically similar improvement to the 45 mg arm on lower-bar endpoints and evidence of dose-dependent benefit seen on higher bar endpoints and patient reported outcomes. Placebo patients experienced almost no improvement, consistent with natural disease course.

On the Cutaneous Sarcoidosis Activity and Morphology Instrument – Activity score (CSAMI-A), brepocitinib 45 mg achieved a 22.3-point mean improvement at Week 16 versus a 0.7-point improvement in placebo (Δ21.6 P<0.0001). Statistically significant separation was observed as early as Week 4 and maintained at all timepoints thereafter. One hundred percent of brepocitinib 45 mg patients achieved at least a 10-point improvement on CSAMI-A compared to 14% of placebo patients, and 62% of brepocitinib 45 mg patients achieved CSAMI-A <5 (functional remission), compared to 0% of placebo patients.

Treatment Arm Mean CSAMI-A

Change from

Baseline at Week 16 Achievement of

CSAMI-A

≥ 10-point Reduction

at Week 16 Achievement of

CSAMI-A < 5

(Functional

Remission) at

Week 16 45 mg (n = 13) -22.3 100%

62%

15 mg (n = 11) -22.2 73%

46%

Placebo (n = 7) -0.7 14%

0%

45 mg vs. placebo ∆ -21.6; P<0.0001 ∆ 86%; P=0.0002 ∆ 62%; P=0.0147 15 mg vs. placebo ∆ -21.5; P<0.0001 ∆ 58%; P=0.0498 ∆ 46%; P=0.1013



On the Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA), 69% of brepocitinib 45 mg patients achieved the gold standard two-point improvement to Clear (0) / Almost Clear (1), compared to 0% of placebo patients (Δ 69% P=.0047). Brepocitinib 45 mg also demonstrated statistically significant improvement over placebo on key patient reported outcomes, including the King’s Sarcoidosis Questionnaire (KSQ) Skin Domain, the Skindex-16, and the Patient’s Global Impression of Change (PGI-C). On PGI-C, 100% of patients receiving the 45 mg dose reported improvement from baseline, compared to 29% of placebo patients (Δ 71% P=.0014).

Brepocitinib was well tolerated during the study treatment period, with no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) and all Adverse Events (AEs) graded mild or moderate in severity. Brepocitinib has been evaluated in more than 1,500 patients and subjects, with an observed safety profile consistent with approved JAK1 and TYK2 inhibitors.

Priovant plans to initiate a Phase 3 program in CS in calendar year 2026, following engagement with FDA.

“We are thrilled with the results of the BEACON study and are excited to rapidly move brepocitinib into Phase 3 development for cutaneous sarcoidosis,” said Ben Zimmer, Priovant CEO. “I would like to thank all of the patients, investigators, and site staff who participated in the study and made this result possible. With the brepocitinib CS program now moving into Phase 3 alongside the dermatomyositis and non-infectious uveitis programs, Priovant continues to advance our goal of developing brepocitinib as a potentially transformational therapy for patients with highly morbid autoimmune diseases underserved by existing treatment options.”

About Cutaneous Sarcoidosis

Cutaneous sarcoidosis (CS) is an inflammatory granulomatous skin disease affecting approximately 40,000 adults in the United States. CS lesions are frequently chronic, may involve extensive body surface area, and are often profoundly disfiguring, leading to substantial psychosocial distress and impaired quality-of-life. Despite this significant unmet therapeutic need, no treatments are currently approved for CS. As a result, many patients rely on prolonged off-label treatment with systemic corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and biologics, which offer limited efficacy and carry meaningful treatment-related toxicity.

About Priovant

Priovant Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies for autoimmune diseases with high morbidity and few available treatment options. The company's lead asset is brepocitinib, a dual selective inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1. Through dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, brepocitinib distinctively suppresses key cytokines linked to autoimmunity—including type I IFN, type II IFN, IL-6, IL-12, and IL-23—with a single, targeted, once-daily oral therapy. Brepocitinib recently generated positive Phase 3 data in dermatomyositis, and an NDA submission is planned for early 2026. Brepocitinib is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 program in non-infectious uveitis and recently generated positive Phase 2 data in cutaneous sarcoidosis, with a Phase 3 study to begin in calendar year 2026. Priovant Therapeutics is a Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) company.

Daniel Herz Roiphe, daniel.herz-roiphe@priovant.com