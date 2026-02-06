Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Partners with Blurams to Drive Global IoT Service Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading AI-driven customer engagement platform, EngageLab, has entered into a strategic partnership with Blurams Tec Limited ("Blurams"), a smart video cloud platform provider. The two parties will leverage EngageLab’s powerful Marketing Automation technology to build an intelligent user operation system for the global market, helping Blurams accelerate its strategic upgrade from hardware sales to comprehensive service growth in the highly competitive AIoT sector.

The Second Half of IoT Global Expansion: From "Connection" to "Refined Service"

As the global smart security market matures, Blurams, as an industry innovator covering key markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, continues to lead with a strategy focused on service excellence. Recognizing that sustainable growth relies on satisfying the existing user base, Blurams is dedicated to increasing the adoption of its cloud services (SaaS) through superior user experiences.

Facing complex operational demands involving globalization, multiple scenarios, and long user journeys, Blurams proactively sought a digital upgrade. The goal was to implement a solution capable of optimizing service delivery and achieving automated, precise engagement to support their high-quality global growth.



Image source: Blurams official website (https://www.blurams.com/)



EngageLab Powers a Full-Lifecycle Service Loop

In this collaboration, EngageLab provided Blurams with a one-stop solution including Marketing Automation (MA), AppPush, and Email, designed to enhance their existing operations:

Automated Strategies for Service Excellence: EngageLab assisted Blurams in building automated user journeys tailored to key nodes in the user lifecycle (such as registration, activation, and renewal). The system triggers personalized service messages based on user status in real-time, significantly improving the timeliness and relevance of interactions.

Global Channels Ensuring Premium Experience: Relying on EngageLab's globally deployed node resources, Blurams effectively optimized cross-regional message delivery. Data shows that the delivery rate of key service notifications increased significantly, enhancing user trust and brand interaction.

Data Empowering Business Decisions: Through full-lifecycle data tracking and analysis, the operations team can clearly quantify service effectiveness, thereby continuously optimizing the strategy.



Future Outlook

The Head of Operations at Blurams stated: "In the IoT industry, the quality of user operations directly determines the efficiency of cloud services. EngageLab's technical strength and global service experience perfectly match our demand for refined operations. This partnership has not only improved our operational efficiency but also injected new momentum into the sustainable growth of our global business."

Moving forward, EngageLab will continue to deepen its presence in the cross-border market, using technology to empower more leading enterprises to achieve high-quality growth on the international stage.

About Blurams

Blurams Tec Limited is a leading global provider of smart video cloud platform services. Its business spans multiple key global markets, providing comprehensive "Smart Hardware + AI Cloud Platform" solutions for households, retail stores, and industry users. As its global footprint expands, empowering users with premium services throughout their lifecycle has become the core proposition for its business growth.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-driven customer engagement platform. By leveraging unified user data, EngageLab integrates secure verification, omnichannel marketing, and intelligent support to empower businesses to achieve full-lifecycle growth with ultimate cost-efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.



For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

