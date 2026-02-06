From Early Morning Practices to Late-Night Drives: Kruger Products Champions Canada’s Hockey Parents in New Campaign, The Kruger Big Assist “Parent Assist”

New campaign supports Kruger Products’ efforts to help more kids participate in minor hockey through the Kruger Big Assist program, now in its sixth year

Kruger Products announces official partnership with CBC’s Olympic Broadcast to air short-form content series, “The Big Assist” spotlighting 12 Canadian hockey icons

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products, Canada’s leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®’, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra®, is proud to unveil a new creative campaign, The Kruger Big Assist “Parent Assist”. Inspired by the real stories and lived experiences of Canadian hockey parents who power their kids through the messy realities of minor hockey, the campaign focuses on small moments that have a huge impact in life: the early mornings, unexpected setbacks, quiet encouragement, and constant behind-the-scenes work that keeps kids showing up.

In hockey and in life, every goal starts with an assist — a play essential to the game that’s reflected in the way hockey families support one another every day. When the world’s eyes are focused on peak athletic performance, the campaign is an opportunity to refocus the conversation on participation, access and the everyday support that keeps kids in the game. The Kruger Big Assist “Parent Assist” campaign is a reminder that the foundation of Canadian sport is built much earlier, in local rinks and communities across the country.

“Kruger Products is part of the everyday hustle of hockey families, on and off the ice. We give hockey parents the behind-the-scenes assist that keeps the natural chaos running smoothly,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer of Kruger Products. “From bloody noses to spilled milk to cleaning skates, this spot showcases the versatility of our products — which are proudly made in Canada – and the importance of offering Canadian hockey parents high-quality products that bring a bit of comfort to the busy chaos of their lives. Their heroic juggling act is exactly why we continue to back communities across the country through the Kruger Big Assist.”

The new creative campaign, which includes 60-second and 30-second spots, will debut during CBC’s broadcast of the opening ceremonies and run nationally during hockey programming. The holistic campaign includes Linear TV, Connected TV, digital, social and OLV.

The nostalgic creative uses the aesthetic of many well-worn, well-loved Canadian community hockey arenas and the fast-paced, demanding grind of a hockey season on families, embracing reality over a polished, idealized look and feel. The accompanying musical score, a punchy adaptation of “We Will Rock You” sung by children, reinforces just how much assisting a minor leaguer’s hockey journey will rock a parent’s world — logistically, financially, emotionally — as their kids live out their dreams on the ice.

Kruger Products is committed to supporting Canadians on and off the ice and knows hockey parents already have paid the price in so many ways. That’s why the Kruger Big Assist was created — to help cover the costs. This campaign reminds us that assists are not just part of the game, they are part of hockey family culture.

The Big Assist: CBC Olympic broadcast integration

Kruger Products is also proud to announce it will serve as a sponsor of CBC’s broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The “Big Assist” content series, which will air on CBC’s network during the broadcast features 12 Canadian hockey icons and shines a light on the dynamic men and women hockey players representing Canada on the world stage this month as part of Team Canada. Viewers will learn what motivates and inspires the 12 hockey greats and will also meet the individuals who helped them along the way to become the players, coaches and people they are today.

“The “Big Assist” series leans into thematic storytelling, exploring each athlete’s individual journey and experiences on and off the ice that led them to this stage of their careers,” Irving said. “While the profiles are a window into their character, drive and personality, they also emphasize the importance of offering people a helping hand when they need it most. It’s a testament to our values at Kruger Products and the impact of the Kruger Big Assist. We hope these stories bring Canadians insights and an appreciation not only of these athletes, but of the important people who gave them key assists throughout their hockey journey.”

The Impact of the Kruger Big Assist: Nominations close February 22, 2026



Kruger Big Assist has donated more than $1 million since its 2020 inception, supporting more than 50 Canadian minor hockey associations to date, and helped more than 1,500 Canadian families reduce the financial barriers that kept their kids from participating in Canada’s game.

How the nomination process works:

Canadians can nominate a minor hockey association online until February 22, 2026.

Five regional Kruger Big Assist winners will each receive $25,000.

One grand prize winner will receive an additional $75,000.



Kruger Big Assist: More Information

Q: Who can nominate a hockey association?

A: Anyone can nominate a hockey association! Whether you are a player, a parent whose child plays hockey, a coach, a volunteer, an individual in the community, or someone representing a hockey association, you can nominate a hockey association you feel deserves to win. Canadians can visit krugerbigassist.ca online now to nominate deserving minor hockey associations until Feb. 22, 2026.



Q: What is the Kruger Big Assist grand prize?

A: The grand prize awards an additional grant of $75,000 to one Kruger Big Assist recipient. This encourages more kids to play hockey, helping remove barriers and develop solutions to make the game more accessible, inclusive and equitable for everyone. The grand prize winner will be determined by the Canadian public who will be asked to vote for the most deserving association in early April 2026.



Q: Where is more information available on Kruger Big Assist?

A: Additional information, nominations and selection criteria is available at www.krugerbigassist.ca.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products Inc. is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private-label products. The Kruger PRO division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past fourteen years, Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and was once again named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2025. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Short

North Strategic (for Kruger Products)

Aaron.short@northstrategic.com

905-442-1923

For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.