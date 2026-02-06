Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Summons for Written Resolution of Bondholders

6 February 2026: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. (the "Issuer") has initiated a summons for a Written Resolution (the "Summons") pursuant to the bond terms dated 14 June 2024 (as amended) (the "Bond Terms") for the Issuer's FRN senior unsecured bond issue maturing in 2029 (ISIN NO0013260349) (the "Bonds").

Nordea Bank Abp (the "Solicitation Agent") is acting as the solicitation agent in connection with the Summons as requested by the Issuer. Nordic Trustee AS is acting as bond trustee for the bondholders of the Bonds.

The board of the Issuer has, as previously announced, decided to initiate a strategic review concerning a potential separate listing of BioMar Group A/S ("BioMar"). The Issuer intends to remain the majority shareholder of BioMar after a potential listing. The purpose of the Written Resolution is to approve a proposal to amend the Bond Terms to accept the release of BioMar as an Original Guarantor and Material Subsidiary under the Bond Terms in the event that a listing of BioMar on Nasdaq Copenhagen or any other regulated market is successfully completed.

To be eligible to participate in the Summons and receive the consent fee (in each case subject to the conditions set out in the Summons) in the amount of a one-time fee of 0.20 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the Bonds voted by each Bondholder (each as defined in the Bond Terms), votes must be submitted prior to the early voting deadline by 12:00 CET on 13 February 2026. The final deadline to be eligible to participate in the Summons is no later than 12:00 CET on 23 February 2026.

The Summons is attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Foged Schmidt or Morten Risgaard

E-mail: kfs@schouw.dk or mri@schouw.dk

Bondholders may contact the Solicitation Agent for further information and further questions:

Nordea Bank Abp

E-mail: nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com

Telephone: +45 2465 7750

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments