Vertical Farming Market Growing at 19.66% CAGR to 2031 Driven by Automation and Climate Volatility, according to Mordor Intelligence’s 2026 Report

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global vertical farming market is estimated at USD 7.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2031, reflecting strong momentum driven by urban food demand, declining technology costs, and the strategic need for climate-resilient agriculture.

While early-stage growth was fueled largely by venture capital, the vertical farming industry is now entering a more disciplined phase. Investment decisions increasingly prioritize profitability, operational efficiency, energy optimization, and long-term offtake agreements over rapid footprint expansion.

Vertical Farming Market Trends & Forecast

Urban Food Security and Proximity-Based Production

Vertical farming is becoming an integral component of urban food infrastructure, particularly in densely populated cities facing land constraints and supply-chain vulnerability. Indoor farms enable food production close to consumption centers, reducing harvest-to-shelf timelines, limiting spoilage, and supporting consistent retail supply.

This localized production model strengthens food security while insulating supply from climate disruptions, logistics bottlenecks, and seasonal volatility, key factors shaping the vertical farming market forecast.

Technology Cost Declines Improve Commercial Viability

Falling costs of LED lighting, automation systems, and climate-control technologies are significantly improving unit economics across the vertical farming industry. At the same time, AI-driven environmental controls and robotics are reducing labor intensity while improving yield consistency and energy efficiency.

These advances allow operators to scale beyond pilot facilities and transition toward standardized, repeatable farm designs with faster payback periods, supporting sustained vertical farming market growth.

Climate Resilience and Policy Alignment Accelerate Adoption

Rising climate volatility is reinforcing demand for controlled-environment agriculture that operates independently of weather conditions. Vertical farms use significantly less water, rely on minimal pesticides, and enable year-round production, aligning closely with sustainability and food-security objectives.

Government incentives, smart-city programs, and public–private partnerships are further accelerating deployment, particularly in regions with high food import dependence or water scarcity, strengthening long-term vertical farming market share prospects.

Segment Dynamics Highlight Efficiency and Scalability Priorities

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Structure

Building-Based Vertical Farms

Others

By Components

Lighting

Climate Control

Others

By Crop

Tomato

Berries

Lettuce and Leafy Greens

Pepper

Others

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/vertical-farming-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Performance: Growth vs Revenue Leadership

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest expansion in the vertical farming market, driven by urban density, food import reliance, and strong government backing for indoor agriculture. National food-security strategies increasingly position vertical farming as a long-term solution for resilient, low-chemical food production.

North America remains the revenue core of the global market, supported by strong retailer partnerships, insurance frameworks, and continued agri-tech investment.

Europe continues selective expansion, with high energy costs shaping project feasibility and encouraging innovations such as waste-heat reuse and hybrid energy models.

Competitive Landscape Shifts Toward Operational Discipline

The vertical farming industry remains moderately fragmented, but competition is intensifying efficiency, capital discipline, and automation depth. The earlier phase of rapid fundraising is giving way to a sharper focus on unit economics, standardized facility design, and strategic site selection.

Leading operators are optimizing footprint density, integrating advanced robotics, and securing long-term offtake agreements to stabilize revenue. At the same time, component suppliers are gaining influence by bundling hardware, software, and services—lowering entry barriers and accelerating technology adoption.

Future competitive advantages will increasingly depend on energy strategy, automation integration, and partnerships such as data-center heat reuse, carbon credit participation, and hybrid sunlight-assisted farming models.

Major Companies in the Vertical Farming Industry

AeroFarms LLC

Infarm – Indoor Urban Farming GmbH

Gotham Greens Holdings LLC

80 Acres Farms Inc.

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

