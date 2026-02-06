Energy Storage Market Size to Worth $521.24 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Energy Storage Market Size was valued at USD 145.89 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 521.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.58% during 2026-2035.”

Rapid Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources to Augment Market Growth Globally

The energy storage market is growing because it is possible to use a range of renewable but unreliable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. Utilities and industry need scalable storage for overproduction so they may use it later when demand rises. This is necessary to keep the power grid working and make sure there is a secure energy supply. The growing requirement for reliable storage is driving investment in cutting-edge battery technology and pushing energy storage technologies powered by renewable energy sources further into residential, commercial, and utility projects around the world.

Energy Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 145.89 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 521.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.58% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Product (Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Mechanical Storage, Thermal Storage and Electrochemical Capacitors)

•By Technology (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Flow Batteries, Sodium-Ion Batteries and Lead-Acid Batteries)

•By Application (Utility-Scale Storage, Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Storage, Residential Storage and Transportation)

•By Ownership (Utility-Owned, Third-Party-Owned and Customer-Owned)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) dominated the market, accounting for 52.34% share in 2025 as battery costs have been decreasing and due to its scalability and high efficiency with renewable integration and grid stabilization. Electrochemical Capacitors are the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.20% due to the increasing need for fast charge–discharge in electric mobility, grid frequency regulation and power industry applications.

By Technology

Lithium-Ion Batteries dominated the market, holding 48.67% share in 2025 owing to its high energy density, efficiency and cost reduction as a result of declining cost. Flow Batteries are the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.14% attributed to its long-duration energy storage, flexible scalability and ability to incorporate renewable energy integration.

By Application

Utility-Scale Storage dominated the market, accounting for 50.21% share in 2025 due to the rising need of renewable sources integration, grid stabilization, and peak load management. Residential Storage is the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.50% driven by falling BOS costs, growing penetration of rooftop solar and consumers desire for energy independence.

By Ownership

Utility-Owned systems dominated the market, holding 55.62% share in 2025 with utilities investing in grid-scale projects to balance offers, integrate renewables, and comply with regulations. Third-Party-Owned solutions are the fastest-growing segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% due to shift caused by leasing, energy-as-a-service, shared storage business models take hold.

Regional Insights:

North America is also a big market. Renewable energy and technical advancements for grid resiliency are strong in the U.S. and Canada, with the U.S. leading the way. Large storage installations are encouraged by incentives from the federal and state governments. More people are paying attention to the switch to clean energy, which makes it easier to use lithium-ion and other modern flow batteries.

Asia Pacific dominates the global Energy Storage Market, accounting 41.38% share in 2025E and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.01% from 2026–2035, to become the fastest growing and largest region. In nations, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, increasing urbanization and industrial growth are pushing adoption. This is because of the integration of large-scale renewable sources.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Tesla introduced its new utility-scale storage system “Megablock,” designed to cut construction costs and speed up installations, with claims of 23% faster setup and 40% lower construction costs.

, Tesla introduced its new utility-scale storage system “Megablock,” designed to cut construction costs and speed up installations, with claims of 23% faster setup and 40% lower construction costs. In May 2025, CATL unveiled the TENER Stack, a mass-producible 9 MWh ultra-large capacity energy storage system, which improves volume utilization and energy density significantly compared to previous systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Energy Storage Market Report (The USPs):

INSTALLED CAPACITY BY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY – helps you understand the technology-wise capacity mix across lithium-ion, flow batteries, pumped hydro, and emerging systems, enabling informed technology selection and investment prioritization.

– helps you understand the technology-wise capacity mix across lithium-ion, flow batteries, pumped hydro, and emerging systems, enabling informed technology selection and investment prioritization. ANNUAL ENERGY STORAGE DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you track yearly additions of storage capacity in MW and MWh, revealing market acceleration, slowdown phases, and near-term demand cycles.

– helps you track yearly additions of storage capacity in MW and MWh, revealing market acceleration, slowdown phases, and near-term demand cycles. FORECASTED CAPACITY ADDITIONS BY REGION AND TECHNOLOGY – helps you identify high-growth regions and technologies with the strongest future deployment potential, supporting long-term strategic planning and capital allocation.

– helps you identify high-growth regions and technologies with the strongest future deployment potential, supporting long-term strategic planning and capital allocation. CUMULATIVE INSTALLED CAPACITY GROWTH TRAJECTORY – helps you assess how the global energy storage market has evolved over time, highlighting inflection points and structural shifts from historical to forecast periods.

– helps you assess how the global energy storage market has evolved over time, highlighting inflection points and structural shifts from historical to forecast periods. UTILITY-SCALE VS DISTRIBUTED STORAGE DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate how capacity growth is split across grid-scale, commercial, and residential applications, guiding go-to-market and project development strategies.

– helps you evaluate how capacity growth is split across grid-scale, commercial, and residential applications, guiding go-to-market and project development strategies. MW VS MWH DEPLOYMENT BALANCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand power versus energy capacity trends, indicating market focus on short-duration versus long-duration storage solutions.

