Micro-Mobility Market to Reach US$ 10.49 Billion by 2031 as Smart Cities and Electric Shared Transport Accelerate Adoption | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro-mobility market was valued at 3,111.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10,485.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2031.

The micro-mobility industry is a rapidly growing market with a wide range of opportunities for businesses. The industry is defined by the use of small, lightweight personal transportation devices such as scooters, bicycles, and skateboards, which are typically used for short distances, providing a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional forms of transportation. The impact of the micro-mobility market on cities around the world is already becoming apparent. Electric scooter companies, for example, have become a common sight in cities like San Francisco, revolutionizing the way people move around. Additionally, the industry is expanding beyond just personal transportation, with companies using electric bicycles for food and package deliveries, and even electric skateboards for commuting in some parts of China.

Electric Vehicles and Micro-Mobility Lead Urban Transportation Revolution

The travel and transportation industry has been positively impacted by the growth of the on-demand economy in recent years, particularly in urban areas with a growing population and increased employment opportunities. The rise of micro-mobility initiatives, such as bike and scooter sharing, is also driven by a focus on smart city projects.

On-demand services, such as car-sharing clubs, real-time ride-sharing, on-demand car and bicycle rental, and navigation applications, allow customers to access resources as needed and pay only for their usage. These services are typically facilitated through IT platform providers, such as MOL Bubi's shared bicycle system, which can be accessed and used indefinitely through a card or mobile application.

Sustainability is also a prominent trend in the ride-sharing sector, with an increasing focus on car-sharing, electric and autonomous vehicles, and micro-mobility options. This shift reflects the projected future growth of urban mobility, where there will be fewer car owners and greater reliance on shared transportation options.

Telematics and SaaS Platforms Empower Entrepreneurs in the Rapidly Growing Micro-Mobility Industry

The rapid growth of electric shared micro-mobility services in cities worldwide has led to an increased focus on offering telematics and SaaS solutions to support these businesses. For entrepreneurs and innovators looking to start and grow their micro-mobility business using shared electric bikes, mopeds, or scooters, shared mobility platforms offer a one-stop solution. Examples of successful companies in this field include Cooltra, Revel, and Pick-e-Bike.

Also, many micro-mobility service providers are utilizing multi-network, global IoT SIM cards to ensure dependable cellular coverage and increase vehicle uptime and customer satisfaction.

Another area of interest for these businesses is the use of computer vision powered by AI as a part of IoT solutions for shared micro-mobility. For instance, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a contract to acquire The Floow, a SaaS provider of connected insurance technology for major carriers globally. This cloud-native platform by Otonomo uses artificial intelligence, sensor data, behavioral mapping, and data from more than 50 million connected cars and more than 430 million mobility devices to optimize emergency services, mapping and traffic management, EV management, micro-mobility, predictive maintenance, and other smart city solutions.

Government Subsidies and Shared-Mobility Investments Fuel Electric Bicycle Market Expansion

The electric bicycles segment holds the largest market share in 2022 and is also projected to grow at the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, 2023-2031. This is due to the fact that over the past ten years, electric bicycles and micro mobility have made it possible for more inclusive transportation to be present on roads all over the world. In Fact, in North America and Europe, sales of electric bicycles have nearly doubled since 2018 as e-bikes enter the fast lane.

Additionally, there has also been an increase in investments in shared-mobility systems & also government subsidies for electric bikes and micro-mobility devices, like those in Italy and Portugal, which all work to reduce the initial cost for individuals.

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Propel North America’s Micro-Mobility Growth

North America is anticipated to be a major contributor to the global micro-mobility industry, with estimates projecting that it will generate over 32% of the total revenue. This growth is boosted by factors such as an increase in urban population and employment opportunities, as well as a focus on smart city projects. The widespread adoption of on-demand services such as car sharing and ride sharing, as well as the growing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles, are also expected to drive the market in North America. Also, the region's favorable government regulations and infrastructure developments are expected to further boost the growth of the micro-mobility market in North America.

However, the growth of the micro-mobility industry in North America is also affected by macro and micro-economic factors. Economic conditions such as GDP growth, consumer spending, and disposable income, as well as the availability of financing options, can have a significant impact on the adoption of micro-mobility services. In addition, the cost of fuel and the overall cost of ownership of traditional vehicles can also affect the growth of the market. Apart from this, various other factors such as traffic congestion, parking availability, and the overall quality of public transportation can also affect the demand for micro-mobility services.

Micro-Mobility Market Major Players:

Accell Group

Airwheel Holding Limited

Bird Rides, Inc.

Boosted Usa

Derby Cycle

Gotrax

Iconbit Gmbh

Lime Scooter

Mellow Boards Gmbh

Segway Inc.

Swagtron

Xiaomi

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Yellow Scooters

Neuron Mobility

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion Type

Human Powered

Battery Powered

Sealed Lead Acid NiMH Li-Ion



By Vehicle Type

E-kick scooters

Electric Bicycles

Skateboards

Hoverboard

Low Speed EVs

Scooters

Others

By Voltage

Below 24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

By Requirement

First and Last Mile Trips

Short Distance Trips

By End User

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

By Autonomy Level

Commercial Station Based Dock-Less

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

