Papa Johns Canada Launches Pizza My Heart for Valentine’s Day

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada is launching Pizza My Heart, a new limited-time heart pizza available nationwide for Valentine’s Day.

On menus from February 9 through February 15, Pizza My Heart is a one-topping heart pizza on thin crust, made with Papa Johns’ signature fresh, never frozen dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and real mozzarella cheese. Priced at $17.99, the limited-time offering gives customers a festive way to mark Valentine’s Day at home.

Whether it’s a date night in, a family dinner, or something in between, Pizza My Heart brings a Valentine’s Day twist to a familiar favourite—one that people already love to share.

“Valentine’s Day and good food tend to go hand in hand,” said Michael Prentice, Senior Franchise Growth Director at Papa Johns Canada. “Pizza My Heart is one of those items people get genuinely excited about, and we’re excited to bring it to Canada for the first time.”

The limited-time Pizza My Heart will be available for carryout and delivery at participating Papa Johns locations across Canada, while supplies last.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

