Wrap Technologies Highlights Clinton County Probation Services’ Adoption of WrapReality™ to Advance Non-Lethal Response Training in Corrections

MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public safety technology, today highlighted the successful implementation of its WrapReality™ virtual reality platform by Clinton County Probation Services (“Clinton County”), a Pennsylvania-based corrections agency.

Led by Ed Hosler, a 20-year probation professional and certified instructor across defensive tactics, firearms, and other tools for law enforcement, Clinton County adopted WrapReality with the goal to enhance realism, improve decision-making under stress, and support consistent Non-Lethal Response training across probation officers, jail staff, and partner agencies. Clinton County initially evaluated WrapReality VR as part of a grant-funded initiative focused on expanding training realism beyond legacy laser-based simulators. According to Hosler, traditional 2D systems failed to fully immerse officers or reflect real-world positioning, movement, and decision-making challenges commonly encountered in corrections, probation, and reentry settings.

Clinton County reported that WrapReality’s immersive 360-degree environments, instructor-controlled avatars, and dynamic scenario flow enabled officers to physically move, seek cover, and engage in realistic verbal and tactical interactions. The capabilities of WrapReality were described as “unsurpassed” in terms of realism and officer engagement.

Clinton County integrated WrapReality VR into its 3,000-square-foot training facility, where the system is used not only by probation officers, but also by jail staff, local law enforcement agencies, and first responders. The platform is designed to support pre-certification exposure for firearms, scenario-based training, and after-action review, allowing instructors to pause, reset, and replay scenarios to reinforce learning and review their own decision-making under stress. Clinton County’s use of WrapReality extends beyond traditional patrol scenarios to corrections-specific and reentry-focused use cases, including verbal de-escalation, crisis intervention, and community reintegration encounters, which is an area where many agencies have reportedly struggled to establish consistent non-lethal training models.

Hosler emphasized that the instructor-driven functionality of WrapReality allows training to be tailored to agency-specific realities, including rural environments, custody settings, and probation encounters. In Clinton County’s experience, instructors can dynamically adapt avatar behavior, alter starting positions, and test decision-making across multiple force options, including verbal skills, OC spray, conducted electrical weapons, firearms, and BolaWrap®. Clinton County emphasized that it incorporated the WrapReality system to drive continuous education for firearms training and recruit onboarding, enabling officers to safely make mistakes, receive immediate feedback, and re-enter scenarios with improved tactics and mentality.

Integration into a Non-Lethal Response Program

Clinton County’s experience reinforces Wrap’s broader Non-Lethal Response strategy, which emphasizes the integration of technology, training, and policy with the aim to drive safer, more consistent outcomes. WrapReality is designed to enable agencies to train not just on individual tools, but on when, why, and how non-lethal options should be deployed within the totality of circumstances, particularly in correctional and custodial environments where de-escalation and containment are critical.

“We believe non-lethal tools are only effective if they are integrated into a well-structured training program,” said Ed Hosler, Deputy Chief Probation Officer. “WrapReality allows us to test judgment, reinforce verbal skills, and build confidence across different force options. In less than a year, we have seen improvements in awareness, de-escalation, and more deliberate decision-making.”

Strategic Value

Clinton County Probation Services represents a compelling example of how immersive training can support corrections, probation, jail operations, and community reentry programs, expanding the addressable use cases for non-lethal response solutions beyond traditional patrol environments. We believe Clinton County’s success in utilizing WrapReality underscores the importance of realistic training, instructor control, and integrated policy in driving sustainable adoption of non-lethal solutions.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with country-of-origin (COO) United States. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

