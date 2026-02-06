Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the results from its regional prospecting soil and rock sampling program and the remaining drill results from its 2025 field season at the wholly owned Thorn Project, located in northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company provides a corporate and project update.

Highlights

Soil and rock geochemical sampling conducted within the Camp Creek Corridor has resulted in the identification of multiple new exploration targets. Notably, at the Cirque East Target, porphyry-style mineralization was identified hosted in a monzonite intrusive unit, with assays returning up to 2.16% copper and 39 g/t silver.





At the 95th South Target, high-grade silver mineralization was found in veins, yielding up to 642 g/t silver, 1.47% copper, 3.56% lead, and 1.97% zinc.





At Brixton’s Annual General and Special Meeting held on February 4th, 2026, shareholders have approved, among other items, a ten for one share consolidation, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, which will result in a new post consolidation share count of 71.3 million shares outstanding. The Company believes the current strong metals market, a tight float, and with all four of its gold, silver and copper projects being drilled this year will provide a greater opportunity for share price appreciation.



Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The definition of new exploration targets through geochemical sampling with boots on the ground has been an effective approach at the Thorn Project as we continue to identify new areas of mineralization. 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Brixton as we unlock potential at Thorn by drilling this year. Meanwhile current drilling at the Langis Silver Project is progressing well. Ivanhoe Electric is drilling at Brixton’s Hog Heaven copper-gold porphyry Project under the Earn-in Agreement and Eldorado Gold plans to drill Brixton’s Atlin Goldfields Project under the Option Agreement. This year will be the first time ever that all four of our projects will be drilled in the same year, so it’s super exciting. Assays from Langis are anticipated in the coming weeks and months.”

Figure 1. Brixton Metals Project Locations.





Figure 2. Location of Targets at the Thorn Project.





Discussion

During the 2025 exploration season at the Thorn Project, Brixton Metals conducted an extensive regional prospecting program, collecting 770 soil samples and 195 rock samples across multiple target zones. Geochemical analysis of these samples identified several new porphyry exploration targets within the Camp Creek Corridor, including the Cirque East target. In addition, high-grade silver veins at the 95th South Target were mapped and sampled. Drilling activities for the season comprised 3,223 meters at Camp Creek, 6,272 meters at Trapper, 2,670 meters at Catalyst, and 601 meters at Tempest. This news release presents the remaining drillhole results for the Thorn Project at the Camp Creek and Trapper Targets.

Camp Creek Corridor Overview

The Camp Creek Corridor is a northwest-trending zone hosting multiple centers of porphyry-style mineralization. This corridor is interpreted to be perpendicular to the Camp Creek Fault, which may have served as a conduit for porphyry intrusions into both the Stuhini volcanic rocks and the granitic units of the Thorn Stock. Key mineralized systems within the corridor include the Camp Creek Cu-Mo-Au porphyry, along with the recently identified Catalyst Cu-Au (see News Release, dated October 30, 2025) and Tempest Cu-Au (see News Release, dated December 1, 2025) porphyries (Figure 3).

In 2025, soil and rock sampling expanded the surface footprint of the Catalyst and Tempest Targets and delineated additional porphyry-style prospects. Of particular note is the Cirque Target, drilled in 2024, which revealed copper mineralization associated with intrusive breccias (see News Release, dated September 17, 2024). Recent mapping and sampling east of the drilled area have confirmed porphyry-style alteration and outlined a footprint coincident with a one-kilometre-long leach cap. Rock-chip samples from this area returned up to 2.16% copper and 39 g/t silver (sample B137847; see Table 1). Intrusive rocks at Cirque-East are characterized by fine-grained monzonites hosting chalcopyrite and molybdenite within quartz veins. The observed Cu-Ag-Mo mineralization, together with granitic intrusive phases and the development of a leach cap, is typical of porphyry deposits. Ongoing work will focus on refining these field results and evaluating the area for potential drilling in the 2026 campaign.

Figure 3. Map illustrating exploration targets within the Camp Creek Corridor, including locations of historical and 2025 drill holes, copper distribution in soils from both recent and past geochemical surveys, and IP-chargeability polygons delineated during the 2025 field season.





About the 95th South Target

The 95th South Target (see Figure 2 for general location of this target) consists of a series of nearly parallel veins ranging from 30 cm to 2 meters in width, striking ENE-WSE (see Figure 4). These veins are composed of quartz-feldspar with variable amounts of galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, bornite and pyrite. Sampling has returned notable values, including up to 642 g/t silver, 1.47% copper, 3.56% lead, and 1.97% zinc (sample B137851), as well as 414 g/t silver (sample B137859). These polymetallic veins intrude a Triassic quartz-diorite, and in some instances, are accompanied by meter-wide alteration halos characterized by quartz-carbonate and localized sulphide mineralization. Further fieldwork in this area will focus on continuous sampling of these mineralized veins and on testing similar structures.

Figure 4. Map illustrating the principal mapped polymetallic veins and locations of rock samples collected from the 95th South Target.





Table 1. Selected rock samples from the 2025 field campaign at the Cirque East and 95th South Targets.

Sample Target Sample Type Ag

(g/t) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) B137827 Cirque East Chip 1.67 1020 48 17 69 B137837 Cirque East Chip 2.96 1530 21 20 73 B137838 Cirque East Grab 2.43 622 564 27 59 B137843 Cirque East Chip 2.42 1640 7 26 86 B137847 Cirque East Chip 39.30 21600 1 24 136 B137851 95th South Grab 642.00 14700 10 35600 19700 B137856 95th South Grab 172.00 14800 16 2180 16350 B137857 95th South Chip 21.60 2090 42 431 188 B137858 95th South Chip 31.80 5050 56 217 409 B137859 95th South Chip 414.00 741 91 1540 76

The collected rocks are selected chip or grab samples of mineralized outcrops within each target area and do not represent the entire target.

Trapper Gold Target

Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled, trending northwest-southeast and dipping moderately to the north within the main drilling area. Mineralization is preferentially developed along the contact between Cretaceous (85.2 ± 1.2 Ma) quartz diorite and Triassic lapilli tuffs, with broad gold intervals largely hosted along these faulted contacts. Gold is associated with silver and base metal veins containing pyrite, galena, sphalerite, and locally chalcopyrite and bornite. During the 2025 field season, drilling at Trapper comprised 6,272 meters across 30 holes. Notably, drillhole THN25-348 was collared from the same pad as previously reported holes THN25-358 and THN25-359 (see News Release, dated December 16, 2025), with mineralized intervals detailed in Table 2.

Drilling at the Camp Creek High Sulfidation Target

The final drillholes completed in 2025 at the Camp Creek high-sulfidation target include THN25-367, THN25-368, THN25-369, and THN25-370 (see Table 2). These holes intersected mineralized sections ranging from meters to tens of meters, associated with polymetallic veins interpreted as the shallow, high-sulfidation expression of the deeper Camp Creek porphyry system. Drilling at Camp Creek covered 3,223 meters across 19 holes and successfully identified high-sulfidation polymetallic veins. Future drilling in this area will focus on further testing the extent and grade of these high-sulfidation veins and on evaluating similar interpreted structures.

Table 2. Select Assay Intervals in Holes THN25-348 at Trapper and holes THN25-367, THN25-368, THN25-369 and THN25-370 at Camp Creek.

Hole ID



From To Interval Gold Silver Copper meter meter meter g/t g/t % THN25-348 111.00 115.30 4.30 1.39 2.01 - 288.00 292.00 4.00 2.58 8.07 - 313.50 314.00 0.50 5.30 27.60 - THN25-367 98.00 108.00 10.00 0.90 102.21 0.86 including 100.35 105.80 5.45 1.42 159.50 1.38 THN25-368 128.00 137.70 9.70 0.33 12.52 0.15 including 134.50 135.60 1.10 0.82 64.90 0.90 THN25-369 174.60 175.20 0.60 0.54 57.40 0.88 209.00 213.92 4.92 0.59 14.11 0.03 THN25-370 263.60 264.64 1.04 0.20 19.95 -

Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined

Table 3. Collar location for reported drillholes

Hole ID



Location



Easting

(m)



Northing

(m)



Elevation

(m)



Azimuth



Dip



Depth

(m)



THN25-348 Trapper 630519 6485400 1226 2 -45 324 THN25-367 Camp Creek 628166 6491808 773 140 -70 143 THN25-368 Camp Creek 628257 6492382 859 340 -60 194 THN25-369 Camp Creek 628257 6492382 859 60 -60 251 THN25-370 Camp Creek 628257 6492382 859 90 -60 299

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Brixton Metals has established rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures for both drill core and surface sampling. Core samples were typically collected at 1.5-meter intervals, with high-grade intervals sampled at 0.5 meters. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15 percent. Core samples were split, bagged, secured, and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facilities in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia, depending on laboratory availability. Rock samples, collected as grab or chip samples, followed similar protocols prior to laboratory analysis. ALS Minerals Laboratories is accredited to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 standards for laboratory procedures. Gold analyses were performed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, using fire assay with atomic absorption finish, while silver, lead, copper, zinc, and 48 additional elements were analyzed by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit gold values were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials were sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. in Langley, British Columbia, with standards inserted based on the type and abundance of mineralization observed. Non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock was used as blank material. The Company’s QAQC protocols are available on its website.

Update on Thorn Project

Drilling at Brixton’s Thorn Project is expected to commence in May 2026. Drill results will be released as they become available.

Update on Drilling at Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals is actively drilling its wholly owned high-grade Langis Silver Project, situated in the renowned, silver-rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, roughly 500 kilometers north of Toronto. Thus far, in 2026, the Company has completed 3,000 meters of drilling across eight holes, with assay results pending. Results will be released as they are made available.

Update on Hog Heaven and Atlin Projects

Brixton's Hog Heaven Project, in Montana, is under an Earn-in Option to Ivanhoe Electric and as the operator, Ivanhoe Electric has commenced drilling, in search of the causative copper-gold porphyry system. Brixton's Atlin Goldfields Project in British Columbia is under Option to Eldorado Gold where they plan to start drilling orogenic gold targets in May 2026. Drill results will be released as they become available.

Qualified Person (QP)

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

Corporate Update

The Company held its Annual General and Special Meeting February 4, 2026. All matters were approved at the Meeting by shareholders. New directors, Ryan Goodman and Kevin Chen, were elected to the Board of Directors and incumbent directors, Ian Ball, Cale Moodie and Gary Thompson, were re-elected to the Board of Directors. A share consolidation was approved by shareholders resulting in a ten for one share consolidation, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, which will result in a new share count of 71,323,542 post consolidation. An amendment of the Company’s articles was approved to provide directors with more flexibility regarding amending the Company’s authorized share capital. Shareholders also re-approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan for the ensuing year.

The exercise price and the number of shares issuable under the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof. Fractional common shares will not be issued, and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-consolidation common shares. The number of post-consolidation common shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share. This proposed consolidation does not change a shareholder’s proportionate ownership interest in the Company.

The proposed consolidation has been approved and authorized by the Company’s board of directors. The consolidation is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. In particular, the Company will be required to meet the Exchange’s continued listing requirements upon completion of a consolidation. There is no guarantee that Exchange acceptance of a consolidation will be given or that the Company will meet the Exchange’s continued listing requirements upon completion.

A further news release will be issued announcing the effective date for the consolidation and a letter of transmittal will be mailed to the Company’s registered shareholders, which shareholders can use to exchange their current share certificates for certificates representing the consolidated number of shares. No action will be required to effect consolidation of beneficially held securities by non-registered shareholders, who hold securities of the Company through an intermediary.

The Company does not intend to change its name or current trading symbol in connection with the proposed consolidation.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707



Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Facebook | Instagram

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Links:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Fig-1-_NR_05Feb2026-projects-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Fig-2-_NR_05Feb2026-targets.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Fig-3-_NR_05Feb2026-Camp-Crk-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Fig-4_NR_05Feb2026-95th-South-scaled.png