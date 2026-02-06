Dividend Declaration and Allotment Date Update

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Dividend Declaration and Allotment Date Update

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that it has declared a special dividend of 4.6 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 8 April 2026 to shareholders on the register as at 13 March 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 12 March 2026.

The dividend primarily represents significant recent sales of successful long term investments in portfolio companies. These include Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Learning Technologies, and Breedon Group. The Board has determined that it is appropriate to distribute the profits realised from these disposals to shareholders.

In addition, the Company is pleased to confirm that the first allotment of shares under the Company's offer for subscription that was launched on 12 January 2026 will take place on 9 March 2026, in respect of applications and payments received prior to 5pm on 4 March 2026. These shares will be allotted ahead of the ex-dividend date and will therefore qualify for the special dividend.

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


