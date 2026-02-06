Anathapindika Health’s Detoxification Supplements Shine as Anti-Aging Takes the Spotlight in 2026

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the anti-aging market updated on January 19th projects the growing market to rise from just shy of $80 billion in 2026 to over $137 billion in 2035. The report explained this expected increase by saying, “The market is growing due to rising consumer focus on health, wellness, and youthful appearance. Advances in skincare, supplements, and cosmetic treatments are also driving higher adoption in North America.”

While the anti-aging market is poised for explosive growth, there is a saturation of traditional skincare and anti-aging supplements available. Anathapindika Health offers a unique approach to sustainable skin that starts with detoxification.

“Detoxification is more than cleaning out your system,” said Anathapindika founder Intaek Lee. “We know from our feedback that customers taking our Brain and Body Detox combo [ Super System Booster + Super Brain Health ] report drastic improvement in their skin tone and facial wrinkles.”

Lee points to two key ingredients behind the improvement of facial tone and wrinkles — and neither is a cliche option, like collagen or hyaluronic acid. The first is Cordyceps sinensis, a medicinal Himalayan caterpillar fungus with age-old uses in Chinese and Tibetan medicine connected to energy, immunity, and — critically for wrinkle control — anti-aging .

“Cordyceps sinensis increases the efficiency of our cells to utilize oxygen to carry out various metabolic functions,” Lee explained. “This leads to the reduction of harmful byproducts, hence the detoxification Anathapindika Health is so well known for.”

Lee compares this process of using “less oxygen” and its benefits to a hybrid engine on a vehicle, leading to better fuel efficiency and less emissions. The oxygen efficiency is part of what helps the human body to slow down its 'aging' at a cellular level. It empowers healing and enables regeneration in a safe, natural way, partly mimicking deeper breathing in yoga.

Gotu kola is the other key ingredient Lee brings up. This is known for supporting skin aging through better elasticity, collagen stimulation, hydration, regeneration, and anti-inflammatory support. When Cordyceps sinensis is combined with Gotu kola, it can direct the beneficial effect to the skin.

“This is the core mechanism of these two synergistic ingredients,” he said, adding that his company’s formulas go even further. “It is important to also note that there are other necessary components in our products, including neutralizing ingredients that make long-term use of these components possible with virtually no toxicity. When you put it all together, you get a detoxifying supplement that helps skin thrive, not just today but over the years of life.”