Anathapindika Health Announces Placement in Three AlchePharma Stores

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapindika Health is a brand with a different take on nutraceutical support. Rather than simply adding nutrients to the body, Anathapindika focuses on clearing things out first. Its unique formulas, created by experts in biochemistry and molecular biology, are turning heads from retailers, including AlchePharma’s trio of stores in Central California.

“The major goal from day one has been to develop innovative health supplements that support boosting health and well-being via massively accelerating the removal of various environmental toxins from the entire body,” said Anathapindika founder Intaek Lee. “Pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, harmful food additives — we are helping clean out harmful elements before adding healthy ones. It’s a new approach, and we are seeing it quickly gain traction — including new placements in multiple stores in the United States.”

In October, Anathapindika Health announced that stock was inbound and US retailers were lining up to partner with the quickly growing health and wellness detox brand. At that time, a potential partnership with the Central California brick-and-mortar retailer AlchePharma Naturals was discussed, but the agreement was pending the arrival of products.

In the months since, the Buddhist-inspired nutraceutical brand increased stock in anticipation of further retail partnerships. One of these came in early December with a placement in Harvest Natural Foods . Late in the year, Green’s Nutrition also began stocking its popular detox supplements.

As of January 2026, AlchePharma has officially joined the ranks of retailers offering Anathapindika’s stock. This gives the quickly spreading brand a strong presence in Central California, where AlchePharma’s three stores are located in Buellton, Orcutt, and Nipomo.

“We are excited to see how quickly customers are gaining access to a strong selection of retail options in the U.S.,” said Lee. “We have had such an encouraging flow of positive feedback to our innovative formulas since launching a few years ago, and we are excited to make them available, both online and in person, for a growing demographic of health-conscious consumers in America.”