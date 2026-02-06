Hopebridge Announces Retirement of CEO Dennis May After a Decade of Leadership

Indianapolis, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge, one of the nation’s leading providers of autism therapy services, today announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Executive Officer Dennis May after 10 years of service. May’s retirement follows a thoughtful, board-supported succession plan designed to ensure continuity, stability, and a smooth leadership transition for the organization.

Effective March 1, May will step down from his role as CEO and continue supporting the organization in an advisory capacity during a defined transition period.

As part of the previously developed succession plan, President LeAnne Hester will assume responsibility for day‑to‑day operations and strategic execution beginning March 1, while the Board of Directors advances the next phase of the CEO transition process. Hopebridge expects to announce its next CEO at a later date.

“Serving Hopebridge over the last ten years has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career,” said May. “Together, we have expanded access to care, strengthened our clinical programs, and upheld a mission rooted in integrity and compassion. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such dedicated teams and families.”

During May’s tenure, Hopebridge experienced significant growth and transformation, serving more than 11,700 families in 2025. Under his leadership, Hopebridge invested heavily in clinical excellence, team development, and operational improvement, positioning the organization as a major provider within the autism therapy landscape.

The Board emphasized its appreciation for May’s contributions over the past decade and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring continuity of mission, quality, and support for families and clinicians throughout the transition.

“Dennis has left a lasting impact on Hopebridge,” said Martin Coulter, Chairman of the Board. “His leadership has strengthened the organization’s foundation, expanded its reach, and reinforced a culture centered on quality care for families. We thank him for his service and look forward to his continued guidance during this transition period.”

