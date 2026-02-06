Liberty Defense Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30 ) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common shares in the United States. Liberty has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from The Benchmark Company, LLC at 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC’s review process, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed.

About Liberty Defense



Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: E30 ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

