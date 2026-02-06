Saudi Arabia Supply Chain Market to Surpass US$ 970 Million by 2033 | Vision 2030 Investments, Digitalization, and Logistics Infrastructure Expansion Drive Growth | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Arabia supply chain market was valued at 560 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 970 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2033.

Saudi Arabia's supply chain market is experiencing rapid expansion, boosted by strategic initiatives, technological advancements, and significant infrastructure developments. Central to this growth is the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan, which desires to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil. In 2024, Saudi Arabia announced a massive US$ 267 billion investment to modernize its logistics sector, highlighting the government's dedication to upgrading transportation systems and integrating advanced technologies. This investment is bolstered by the establishment of 18 new logistics zones, part of a SAR 10 billion initiative designed to improve capacity and reduce functional bottlenecks. The maritime sector has also seen impressive progress, with King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam handling 235,820 TEUs in February 2024, marking a 25.41% year-on-year growth. Also, the Makkah region launched 20 road projects valued at US$ 373 million, covering 385 km to enhance connectivity and streamline logistics operations.

Technology-Driven Innovation Fuels Supply Chain Expansion Across the Kingdom

Technological advancements and digital transformation are further accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia's supply chain market. The Kingdom is actively integrating AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies to boost efficiency and transparency. For instance, in October 2024, Aramex introduced an AI-powered route optimization platform to enhance last-mile delivery efficiency. Sustainability is also a key focus, with initiatives aimed at developing green supply chain practices within the manufacturing sector. The growth of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Noon has significantly augmented demand for efficient logistics solutions. To support this growth, Saudi Arabia has been forging strategic partnerships and investing in infrastructure. In November 2024, the country signed nine investment agreements in the metal and mining sector, valued at over US$ 9.3 billion, to strengthen supply chain infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia Advances Global Logistics Hub Ambitions Through Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative is a transformative driver for the Kingdom’s supply chain market, aiming to reduce oil dependency and diversify the economy by boosting logistics and industrial sectors. The plan has led to significant investments in infrastructure, with US$ 267 billion allocated to modernize the logistics sector in 2024, concentrating on ports, airports, and industrial zones. The establishment of 18 new logistics zones as part of a SAR 10 billion investment has enhanced the Kingdom’s capacity to handle augmented trade volumes. The maritime sector has seen substantial growth, with King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam handling 235,820 TEUs in February 2024, marking a 25.41% increase from the previous year. Also, the Makkah region initiated 20 road projects valued at US$ 373 million, covering 385 km of roadways to improve connectivity and facilitate smoother logistics functions.

The industrial sector in the Saudi Arabia supply chain market has also benefited from Vision 2030, with the Kingdom signing 9 investment agreements in the metal and mining sector in November 2024, valued at more than US$ 9.3 billion. These agreements are expected to improve supply chain infrastructure and create new opportunities for industrial growth. The Saudi Railway Company’s (SAR) Northern Train network expansion, with an investment exceeding SR5 billion, further underscores the focus on enhancing internal logistics connectivity. The government’s efforts to attract foreign investment have been successful, with US$ 12 billion in FDI inflows recorded in the logistics sector in 2024. These developments are part of a broader strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub, with the Kingdom improving its Logistics Performance Index rank to 38th in 2023. Vision 2030 is not only reducing oil dependency but also creating a robust logistics and industrial ecosystem that is driving the rapid growth of the supply chain market.

Extensive Road Network Positions Freight Transport as Backbone of Saudi Supply Chain

Freight transportation, encompassing road, rail, air, and sea, captures more than 35% of Saudi Arabia’s supply chain market due to its critical role in facilitating the movement of goods across the Kingdom’s vast and diverse geography. The road freight sector is particularly dominant, with the country’s extensive road network spanning more than 221,372 kilometers, making it the backbone of domestic logistics. In 2024, road freight is projected to handle 85% of domestic cargo, with an estimated 6.73 billion tons of goods transported annually. This dominance is further reinforced by the Kingdom’s strategic location as a global trade hub, with Jeddah Islamic Port handling 130 million tons of cargo annually, making it one of the busiest ports in the Middle East. Also, the North-South Railway, which spans 2,750 kilometers, is anticipated to transport 4 million tons of goods annually, primarily minerals and raw materials, further solidifying rail freight’s role in the supply chain.

Integrated Logistics Solutions Propel 3PL Market Leadership in Saudi Arabia

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers control more than 50% of the Saudi Arabian supply chain market, boosted by their ability to offer integrated logistics solutions that optimize costs and improve efficiency. Prominent players like Almajdouie Group, which operates more than 3,000 vehicles, and Bahri, managing a fleet of 90 vessels, dominate the sector. These providers deliver a broad range of services, including warehousing, transportation, and distribution, catering to diverse industries such as retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The rise of e-commerce, which saw a 30% annual growth in 2024, has significantly increased the demand for 3PL services, with companies like SMSA Express, which operates 1,500 delivery vehicles, playing a crucial role in last-mile delivery. Also, Wared Logistics, which manages 500,000 square meters of warehousing space, has emerged as a key player in the 3PL market, offering customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

