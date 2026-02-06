Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Size to Worth USD 69.56 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compound semiconductor materials market size was estimated at USD 38.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 40.76 billion in 2026 to USD 69.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%. The Asia Pacific dominated compound semiconductor materials market with the largest revenue share of 46.19% in 2025. The global demand for advanced electronics has fuelled the industry's growth in recent years. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Powering the Future with Compound

The semiconductor materials, which are primarily made by combining two or more elements from different groups of the periodic table called compound semiconductor materials. Also, by offering the unique advantages like higher power efficiency, faster electron movement, and better heat resistance, the compound semiconductor materials have offered substantial growth prospects for manufacturing firms in recent years.

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/download-sample/5571

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific dominated the global compound semiconductor materials market with the largest revenue share of 46.19% in 2025.

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market due to the growing demand from end-user industries like aerospace, defense, and telecommunications.

By product, the Group III-V segment dominated the compound semiconductor materials market in 2025.

By product, the Group IV-IV segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for silicon carbide in various industries.

By application, the telecommunication segment dominated the compound semiconductor materials market with the largest share in 2025 due to the growing adoption of 5G networks.

By application, the electronics & consumer goods segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for various consumer electronics devices like laptops, computers, smartphones, and tablets.

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2026 USD 40.76 Billion Expected Size By 2035 USD 69.56 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR 6.12% Base Year of Estimation 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Segment Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Key Companies Profiled Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, FURUKAWA CO., LTD., SK siltron Co., Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Xiamen Powerway Advanced Materials Co., IQE PLC, WIN Semiconductors Corp

Private Industry Investments for Compound Semiconductor Materials:

SiCSem Private Limited (India): Establishing India’s first commercial Silicon Carbide (SiC) fabrication plant with an investment of ₹2,066 crore to produce wafers for electric vehicles. Infineon Technologies (Germany/Global): Investing heavily in high-volume 300-mm Gallium Nitride (GaN) production following its strategic acquisition of GaN Systems to lead the power electronics market. Wolfspeed (USA): Launching the world's largest 200-mm SiC wafer fabrication facility to meet the surging demand for high-voltage automotive and energy infrastructure. RIR Power Electronics (India): Initiating a ₹618 crore investment to build a dedicated SiC manufacturing unit focused on high-voltage power devices for industrial applications. Mitsubishi Electric (Japan): Expanding its production capacity with a new 200-mm SiC facility to enhance the efficiency of power modules used in the railway and industrial sectors. GlobalFoundries (USA): Scaling up manufacturing of GaN-on-Silicon technology at its Vermont facility to target the high-speed requirements of 5G and data center infrastructure.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardschemandmaterials.com

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5571

What are the Major Trends in the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market?

Expansion of the Power Electronics and Electric Vehicles: The sudden expansion of the power electronics and electric vehicles has generated value-added opportunities for industry participants in recent years. Also, this material has been seen in improving the power efficiency while reducing energy loss.

The sudden expansion of the power electronics and electric vehicles has generated value-added opportunities for industry participants in recent years. Also, this material has been seen in improving the power efficiency while reducing energy loss. Emergence of the High Frequency Communication: The emergence of the high frequency communication and 5G is expected to enable high-return ventures for the manufacturers as materials that support high-frequency signals with lower loss.

The emergence of the high frequency communication and 5G is expected to enable high-return ventures for the manufacturers as materials that support high-frequency signals with lower loss. Renewable Energy Systems: The establishment or trend towards renewable energy systems is likely to support the long-term expansion of manufacturing operations during the forecast period.





For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com| +1 804 441 9344

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5571

Market Dynamics

Driver

Smaller Devices, Greater Performance

The increasing demand for higher efficiency with smaller devices has translated into favourable financial prospects in recent years. Also, modern electronics must deliver more power in less space. Compound semiconductors offer better performance than silicon. They reduce heat generation and energy loss. Industries want compact and lightweight systems. Electric vehicles, aerospace, and telecom sectors depend on efficiency

Restraint

Complex Manufacturing Slows Industry Growth

The high cost of the compound semiconductor materials is anticipated to hinder the industry's growth in the coming years. Manufacturing these materials is complex. Production requires specialized equipment and strict quality control. Raw materials are expensive. Also, the small manufacturers struggle to adopt the technology. Scaling production is difficult.

Market Opportunity

What is the Most Significant Opportunity for the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market?

The replacement of silicon in critical applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturing in the coming years. Silicon cannot meet future performance needs alone. Compound semiconductors offer higher speed and efficiency. Industries need better power management. Electric mobility, renewable energy, and data centers demand advanced materials. As silicon reaches physical limits, alternatives become necessary.

Wide Bandgap Materials Unlock Growth

The move toward wide-bandgap semiconductors is likely to enhance market participation for producers during the forecast period. Materials like gallium nitride and silicon carbide handle higher power and temperature. They enable faster switching and lower energy loss. Manufacturing technology is improving gradually. Integration with existing systems is increasing, and packaging and cooling methods are also evolving.

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights

Why did the Group III-V Segment Hold the Biggest Share in the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market?

The group III-V segment dominates the market, owing to the industry's need for better power efficiency. These materials handle high voltage and high temperature very well. Electric vehicles, charging stations, and renewable energy systems use them more. They reduce energy loss and increase system life. As power electronics grow, demand increases. Manufacturing technology for these materials is improving fast. Costs are slowly reducing

The group IV-IV segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, because they perform very well at high speed and high frequency. Materials like gallium arsenide and gallium nitride are widely used in communication and power devices. These materials allow faster signal movement than silicon. Telecom towers, satellites, and LEDs rely on them.

Application Insights

How Did the Telecommunication Segment Dominate the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market?

The telecommunication segment dominates due to the need for fast and stable signal transmission. Compound semiconductors work better at high frequencies than silicon. 4G and 5G infrastructure depends on these materials. Base stations, antennas, and amplifiers use them widely. Telecom expansion happened earlier than other applications.

The electronics and consumer goods segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the projected period, owing to smart devices. Also, smartphones, laptops, wearables, and smart home devices need efficient and compact components. Compound semiconductors support fast charging, better battery use, and smaller designs. Consumers demand better performance and longer device life.

Regional Insights

How did Asia Pacific hold the Largest Share of the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market?

The global did Asia Pacific compound semiconductor materials market size is projected to reach USD 18.83 billion by 2026. It is projected to reach USD 32.13 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.14%. The Asia Pacific region leads the global market because it manufactures most of the world's electronics. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have strong semiconductor ecosystems. These countries produce smartphones, EV components, LEDs, and power devices in very large volumes.

Why is the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Growing Rapidly in North America?

The North America region is the fastest-growing region, as it focuses on advanced and high-value applications. Electric vehicles, aerospace, defense, data centers, and renewable energy need high-performance semiconductors. Compound materials like gallium nitride and silicon carbide fit these needs.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, the Indian government released a green signal to major semiconductor manufacturing projects in Odisha. Also, the government is likely to invest ₹4,600 crore in four states as per the published report.

https://pragativadi.com/bhubaneswar-gets-indias-first-compound-semiconductor-fab-and-advanced-packaging-unit/

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Antimicrobial Textile Market Size to Hit USD 25.55 Billion by 2035

Structural Adhesives Market Size to Surpass USD 25.31 Billion by 2035

Surface Treatment Chemical Market Size to Hit USD 14.51 Billion by 2035

Recycled Elastomers Market Size to Hit USD 22.83 Billion by 2035

Release Liner Market Size to Hit USD 27.71 Billion by 2035

Bioplastic Compounding Market Volume to Hit 12.54 Million Tons 2035

Plastic Compounding Market Size to Hit USD 159.91 Billion by 2035

Polyolefin Compounds Market Size to Reach USD 42.84 Billion by 2034

Asia Pacific Plastic Compounding Market Size to Surpass USD 77.60 Bn by 2034

U.S. Plastic Compounding Market Size to Hit USD 22.96 Bn by 2034

U.S. Polyolefin Compounds Market Volume to Reach 4.69 Million Tons by 2034

Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size to Hit USD 15.67 Billion by 2035

Tempered Glass Market Size to Hit USD 171.87 Billion by 2035

Microspheres Market Size to Hit USD 12.28 Billion by 2035

Pyrophyllite Market Size to Surpass USD 174.32 Million by 2035

LTCC and HTCC Market Size to Hit USD 6.18 Billion by 2035

Precious Metal Market Size to Surpass USD 1,147.61 Billion by 2035

Acoustic Insulation Market Size to Hit USD 27.49 Billion by 2035

Polypropylene Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size to Surpass USD 60.13 Billion by 2035

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size to Hit USD 18.99 Billion by 2035

Top Companies in the Compound Semiconductor Materials Market & Their Offerings:

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. : Supplies high-performance Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), and Gallium Nitride (GaN) substrates for 5G and laser applications.

: Supplies high-performance Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), and Gallium Nitride (GaN) substrates for 5G and laser applications. FURUKAWA CO., LTD. : Produces high-purity metallic arsenic and aluminum nitride (AlN) ceramics used as critical raw materials for compound semiconductor manufacturing.

: Produces high-purity metallic arsenic and aluminum nitride (AlN) ceramics used as critical raw materials for compound semiconductor manufacturing. SK siltron Co., Ltd. : Manufactures high-quality Silicon Carbide (SiC) and GaN-on-Si wafers specifically designed for electric vehicle power electronics.

: Manufactures high-quality Silicon Carbide (SiC) and GaN-on-Si wafers specifically designed for electric vehicle power electronics. JX Nippon Mining & Metals : Provides specialized Indium Phosphide (InP) and Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CdZnTe) substrates for high-speed optical communications.

: Provides specialized Indium Phosphide (InP) and Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CdZnTe) substrates for high-speed optical communications. SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Resonac) : Produces industry-leading Silicon Carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers and a variety of compound materials for LED production.

: Produces industry-leading Silicon Carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers and a variety of compound materials for LED production. Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH : Specializes in large-diameter Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers for wireless RF and optoelectronic devices.

: Specializes in large-diameter Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers for wireless RF and optoelectronic devices. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. : Offers Gallium Phosphorus (GaP) wafers and innovative GaN-on-QST substrates for power and micro-LED applications.

: Offers Gallium Phosphorus (GaP) wafers and innovative GaN-on-QST substrates for power and micro-LED applications. Xiamen Powerway Advanced Materials Co. : Supplies a broad range of III-V and II-VI compound wafers, including GaAs, GaN, and SiC substrates and epi-wafers.

: Supplies a broad range of III-V and II-VI compound wafers, including GaAs, GaN, and SiC substrates and epi-wafers. IQE PLC : Operates as a leading global foundry for advanced epitaxial wafers across GaAs, GaN, and InP material systems.

: Operates as a leading global foundry for advanced epitaxial wafers across GaAs, GaN, and InP material systems. WIN Semiconductors Corp.: Functions as a major foundry providing GaAs and GaN-on-SiC fabrication services for radio frequency and microwave chips.

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market

By product

Group III-V

Group IV-IV

Group II-VI



By application

Telecommunications

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5571

About Us

Towards Chemical and Materials is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions across the chemical and materials industries. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards chem and Material | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics | TCM Blog

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-chem-and-materials/

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@towardschemandmaterials.com

Web: https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/