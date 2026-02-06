Colombia Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Colombian loyalty market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by 16.9% annually, reaching a projected value of US$348.1 million by 2026. Between 2021 and 2025, the market demonstrated a robust CAGR of 19.2%, and this upward momentum is anticipated to maintain a CAGR of 14.4% through 2030. By the decade's end, the market is expected to double from its 2025 valuation of US$297.6 million to approximately US$597.1 million.

This comprehensive report delves into a detailed data-centric analysis of Colombia's loyalty industry, encompassing a myriad of KPIs such as loyalty scheme spend value, loyalty breakage, and penetration rates. The in-depth segmentation across the market reveals valuable insights into loyalty spend patterns categorized by program models, including points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, and gamified formats. The research also examines execution channels-both traditional (in-store) and digital (online and mobile app)-covering embedded loyalty applications in payments, commerce, and platform ecosystems.

Additionally, the analysis segments the market by industry verticals and evaluates technological enablers, such as AI-driven personalization and emerging blockchain-led program mechanisms. This study captures consumer demographics, enrollment pathways, and vital program economics, comprising value accumulation, redemption, and breakage, offering a quantifiable perspective on market size and engagement behavior.

The unbiased research methodology applied utilizes a proprietary analytics platform, rooted in industry best practices, offering an exhaustive view of business and investment opportunities within the loyalty landscape.

Report Scope

Colombia Retail Sector Market Context

Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loyalty Spend Market Size & Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend on Schemes: Value Accumulated & Redemption Rate, 2025

Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Colombia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation

By Program Type: Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, Spend-based, Gaming, Free Perks, Subscription, Community, Refer a Friend, Paid, Cashback.

Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, Spend-based, Gaming, Free Perks, Subscription, Community, Refer a Friend, Paid, Cashback. By Channel: In-Store, Online, Mobile.

In-Store, Online, Mobile. By Business Model: Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven.

Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven. By Key Sectors: Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality, Telecoms, Media & Entertainment.

Colombia Loyalty Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Colombia Loyalty Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Colombia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Colombia Loyalty Spend Split by Technology Use

Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

AI and Blockchain Driven Programs

Colombia Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation

By Software Use Case: Analytics and AI Driven, Management Platform.

Analytics and AI Driven, Management Platform. By Vendor: In-house, Third-Party Vendor.

In-house, Third-Party Vendor. By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise.

Cloud, On-Premise. By Offering: Software, Services, Custom Built vs. Off the Shelf.

Colombia Consumer Demographics & Behavior

Age Group, Income Level, Gender

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: A wholistic view of the loyalty market, spanning spend value and program dynamics.

Granular Loyalty Spend Coverage: Insights into loyalty spend distribution across schemes and platforms.

Execution Insights: Detailed analysis of in-store, online, and mobile channel spend across key verticals.

Program Structure Analysis: Business model, accessibility, consumer type, and membership insights.

Technology and Emerging Mechanisms: Embedded loyalty evolution, AI and blockchain program tracking.

Platform and Vendor Benchmarking: Economic insights into loyalty platform structures and deployments.

Consumer Demographics Lens: Spend share by age, income, and gender, along with critical program KPIs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $348.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $597.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj5jmu

