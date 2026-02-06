VisionWave Holdings Announces Succesful Live Demonstration of SaverOne’s (Nasdaq: SVRE) RF-Based VRU Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) today announced a successful live demonstration of SaverOne’s proprietary Vulnerable Road User (VRU) radio-frequency (RF) sensing platform, conducted in Italy before a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The demonstration provided a real-world illustration of the platform’s ability to detect and alert drivers to human presence and movement in complex, dynamic, and visually challenged environments.

A Demonstration That Speaks for Itself

https://youtu.be/haiv5zlXeeY?si=avcsit8JM1mEje6R

https://youtu.be/N4tmkFhxGU0?si=U7K-MeqMky-HZlrr

https://youtu.be/60bMQYA9hkQ?si=PWey_6oBP5sZdH-l

Conducted on a controlled, the demonstration placed the SaverOne VRU platform into a moving vehicle scenario designed to replicate real driving conditions showing its ability to detect pedestrians in different non line of sight scenarios including at night:

System Engagement: As the vehicle began moving, the VRU system activated seamlessly, continuously scanning the environment in real time.

As the vehicle began moving, the VRU system activated seamlessly, continuously scanning the environment in real time. Early Human Detection: Moments later, the system identified a nearby pedestrian, and will display visual indicator on the central screen of the vehicle accompanied by an audible alert , signaling awareness before any visible danger appeared.

Moments later, the system identified a nearby pedestrian, and will display on the central screen of the vehicle accompanied by an , signaling awareness before any visible danger appeared. Escalation to Imminent Risk: As the vehicle progressed, the alert will be escalated to a red warning indicator , flagging a potential collision risk as a pedestrian is crossing into the vehicle’s projected path.

As the vehicle progressed, the alert will be escalated to a , flagging a potential collision risk as a pedestrian is crossing into the vehicle’s projected path. Challenging Conditions: The test unfolded the ability to detect 2 pedestrians hidden by 2 different cars and also at a total darkness conditions, — a setting intentionally chosen to stress the system under real-world complexity.

The sequence illustrated how RF-based sensing can provide earlier, actionable awareness, offering drivers critical reaction time in scenarios where conventional camera, radar, or LiDAR systems may be constrained by line-of-sight limitations or adverse conditions.

Seeing Beyond What Cameras Can See

As previously disclosed, VisionWave and SaverOne have entered into a strategic exchange agreement under which VisionWave may, upon achievement of specified milestones, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions, acquire up to approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis.

Unlike traditional ADAS solutions that depend on direct visual input, SaverOne’s VRU platform is designed to detect and localize vulnerable road users even when they are obscured, concealed, or outside direct line-of-sight — including in adverse weather, urban clutter, or visually degraded environments.

By analyzing RF interactions associated with mobile devices carried by pedestrians and other road users, the system enables earlier detection and trajectory assessment, potentially providing earlier detection and trajectory assessment in certain conditions.

From Road Safety to Broader Operational Awareness

While initially developed to enhance automotive safety and urban mobility, VisionWave is evaluating whether the underlying RF detection architecture may have relevance far beyond the road.

The Company is evaluating applications across transportation, infrastructure, and security environments where visibility is limited or unreliable. In parallel, VisionWave is exploring potential applications in defense and security contexts, including deployment on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and fixed installations, where RF-based sensing may assist in detecting and tracking human movement behind terrain, structures, or other obstacles(subject to further development, testing, and validation).

Executive Perspective

“This demonstration shows what happens when perception is no longer limited by line-of-sight,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave.

“The system detects human presence and movement where cameras and the human eye cannot — providing earlier awareness and more time to react. We believe this capability may represent an advancement in how vehicles and platforms understand their surroundings in certain use cases.”

Looking Ahead

SaverOne’s VRU technology has completed proof-of-concept testing, and VisionWave intends to work closely with SaverOne’s engineering team to advance development and assess commercialization pathways. Initial efforts are expected to focus on automotive and transportation markets, while additional applications continue to be evaluated (subject to successful integration, further milestones under the exchange agreement, and market validation).

The technology is protected by issued and pending patents, providing VisionWave with access to a differentiated RF-based sensing capability aligned with its broader strategy in advanced perception, AI-driven analytics, and autonomous systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated applications, development timelines, commercialization plans, and potential market opportunities, as well as the potential acquisition of a controlling interest in SaverOne and expansion into defense and security applications. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to risks related to milestone achievement, shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, technological development challenges, market acceptance, competition, intellectual property protection, and the Company's limited operating history and resources. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

