Marshawn Lynch “Gets PHȲND” Ahead of the Big Game, Tackles Video Gaming’s Gatekeepers

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHȲND, the free cloud gaming platform that makes high-quality games instantly accessible on Smart TVs, has partnered with cultural icon and investor Marshawn Lynch to launch a bold, no-nonsense campaign ahead of the NFL’s Big Game. Channeling Lynch’s famously candid press room persona, the campaign is an open invitation to gamers of all types to get PHYND: “No console. No cost. No BS.”

Titled “Gaming Without the BS”, the campaign kicks off the weekend of February 7 on Sinclair Broadcasting stations in more than 60 markets and will soon run across streaming inventory on Samsung and LG smart TVs, as well as on digital and social platforms. Created in collaboration with award-winning agency Quirk Creative , the campaign blends humor, cultural relevance, and a powerful product truth: gaming shouldn’t come with barriers. In a world where console and PC gamers are expected to shell out hundreds for hardware and subscriptions and casual gamers have few big-screen options, PHȲND offers subscription-free streaming of games on the smart TVs people already own.

“I’ve always done things a little different and PHȲND’s on that same type of time,” said Marshawn Lynch. “No console. No downloads. No monthly subscriptions. Just turn on the tv and you’re in the game. No waiting. No wallets. None of that other BS, ya feel me. That’s how I get down.”

Launching with social teasers and a hero spot built around Lynch’s unmistakable presence, the campaign uses well-known barriers to gaming to spotlight a seamless, ad-supported way to play. As a driving force behind the Seattle Seahawks’ lone Super Bowl win to date in 2014, Lynch knows what it means to break through barriers—and now he’s bringing that same energy to PHȲND. Through animated game characters and a clever twist on a famous Lynch moment, PHȲND invites everyone—casual players, diehards, and first timers—to discover what it means to game without the gatekeepers.

“At PHȲND, we believe gaming should be as accessible as turning on your TV,” said André Swanston, Founder and CEO of PHȲND. “The economics of gaming are broken - players spend more but somehow games studios make less. This campaign is our way of saying the future of gaming is on your screen.”

PHȲND is riding a wave of momentum, including an oversubscribed $10M seed round and breakthrough partnerships with TV manufacturers, like Samsung and LG, and ad tech firms, like Magnite. With this campaign, PHȲND turns its attention to consumers, seeking to engage sports fans and everyone who loves to play – especially those underserved by gaming consoles and subscription platforms.

“PHȲND’s console-free, smart TV platform is a bit of a middle finger to the gatekeepers of gaming, and we wanted the campaign to carry that same contrarian spirit. Marshawn Lynch was the perfect partner: a seasoned gamer, a comedic powerhouse, and a cultural icon whose legendary press moments gave us the perfect creative hook,” said Emily Draper, Creative Director, Quirk Creative. And with animated characters that reflect the full spectrum of today’s gamers, we hope people see themselves in PHȲND, because when the barriers fall away, everyone can play, connect, and sometimes, win.”

PHȲND will launch first on Samsung TVs in early 2026, with LG TVs close behind and plans to announce more device partnerships throughout the year. By removing the financial and technical hurdles that have long limited gaming access, PHȲND is redefining what it means to play, turning every living room into a launchpad for fun, connection, and discovery. Sign up for early access at phynd.games and experience gaming without the BS.

About QUIRK CREATIVE

Quirk Creative is an award-winning, woman-owned creative agency dedicated to simple processes, smart solutions, and surprising outcomes. We believe in cutting through the noise with work that moves people and drives measurable growth. Specializing in video-led campaigns across TV, digital, and social, we focus on delivering results without the runaround.

About PHȲND

PHȲND is gaming for everyone, providing FREE instant access to a wide range of quality games directly on smart TVs. No console. No downloads. No subscription fees. Just pick your game and play. Visit PHYND.co to learn more about partnering with us and PHYND .games to join our waitlist.