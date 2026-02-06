LOTUS Appoints Piano Master Lang Lang as Friend of the Brand

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today updated that LOTUS announced world-renowned pianist Lang Lang as its Friend of the Brand, marking a new partnership built on a shared pursuit of precision, performance, and excellence.

Recognized globally for his extraordinary technique and expressive artistry, Lang Lang has brought classical music to audiences across cultures and generations. His dedication to mastery through discipline and refinement closely mirrors LOTUS’s engineering philosophy, where every detail is shaped to deliver pure driving performance.

As a British sports car brand known for its heritage in lightweight design, aerodynamics and driver-focused handling, LOTUS has consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive innovation. This same commitment to precision and control lies at the heart of Lang Lang’s musical craft — from perfecting each note to delivering performances of exceptional emotional power.

Feng Qingfeng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech, commented: “True luxury is born from an uncompromising pursuit of excellence. Lang Lang’s lifelong dedication to his art reflects our passion for engineering cars that deliver the purest driving experience. We are proud to welcome him as Friend of the Brand and to share this journey together.”

Lang Lang added: “Music and driving both demand focus, passion and precision. I am delighted to join LOTUS as Friend of the Brand, and together we hope to inspire people to pursue what they love with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Reflecting the spirit of this collaboration, LOTUS partnered with British luxury fountain pen brand Onoto to create a limited-edition collection crafted from recycled aluminium sourced from iconic LOTUS Formula One cars — a symbol of heritage, craftsmanship and sustainable innovation.

Looking ahead, LOTUS and Lang Lang will explore creative collaborations across performance, design and lifestyle experiences worldwide, celebrating the intersection of artistic expression and engineering excellence.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

