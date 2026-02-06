FairPrice Movers Expands National Footprint with New Seattle, WA Branch





SEATTLE, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FairPrice Movers, a full-service moving company headquartered in San Jose, California , has officially launched a new branch in Seattle, Washington. The expansion enables the company to provide professional moving services to residents and businesses throughout the Seattle metropolitan area.

Bringing Over a Decade of Moving Experience to Seattle

Since its founding in 2011, FairPrice Movers has provided local and long-distance moving services in the San Jose area, maintaining a 4.9-star rating on Google based on verified customer reviews. The new Seattle branch is part of the company’s ongoing effort to expand its services nationally while delivering consistent relocation solutions.

The Seattle branch offers a full range of moving solutions, including residential and commercial relocations, professional packing services, and secure storage options. Company-owned trucks and trained in-house crews are deployed to ensure moves of all sizes are completed efficiently and safely.

Supporting Seattle Residents and Businesses

FairPrice Movers’ operations in Seattle aim to meet the needs of both individual and commercial clients. From apartment relocations to full-office moves, the company applies established procedures to organize, label, and handle belongings with care throughout the moving process.

“With the new Seattle branch, we can now provide our services to a wider community while maintaining the operational standards that have defined our company for over a decade,” said a spokesperson for FairPrice Movers.

About FairPrice Movers

For more information, visit https://fairpricemovers.com

Media Contact:

FairPrice Movers

1601 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

206-672-9558

info@fairpricemovers.com

https://fairpricemovers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04261b72-2059-4442-95b2-44d16d0b2e3c