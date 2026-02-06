AI Model Advancements Do Not Alter the Quantum Threat Model — They Reinforce the Need for SEALSQ Type of Post-Quantum Secure Infrastructure

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that while recent developments in advanced enterprise AI systems, including Anthropic’s release of Claude Opus 4.6, represent a significant evolution in large-scale classical artificial intelligence, these developments do not introduce any material change to the quantum computing threat landscape nor to the technical requirements for quantum-secure cryptographic architectures.

Claude Opus 4.6 is a classical large language model operating entirely within the constraints of conventional computing. It executes on GPU- and CPU-based infrastructures, relies on floating-point numerical optimization, and adheres strictly to classical information theory and classical computational complexity bounds. Its capabilities are limited to probabilistic inference, pattern recognition, symbolic manipulation, and structured output generation based on pre-trained statistical representations of language.

Quantum computing, by contrast, is a fundamentally different computational paradigm based on quantum mechanical principles, including superposition, entanglement, quantum interference, and coherent state evolution. Cryptographically relevant quantum computation requires scalable qubit architectures, fault-tolerant error correction, long coherence times, and the physical realization of quantum gates with sufficiently low error rates. None of these requirements are addressed, accelerated, or approximated by advances in classical AI models.

Critically, large language models, irrespective of parameter count or reasoning depth, cannot execute quantum algorithms. Claude Opus 4.6 cannot implement Shor’s algorithm for integer factorization or discrete logarithms, cannot provide polynomial-time attacks against RSA or elliptic-curve cryptography, and cannot undermine post-quantum cryptographic primitives such as lattice-based, code-based, hash-based, or multivariate schemes. The cryptanalytic threat posed by quantum computing remains exclusively dependent on the emergence of large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum hardware.

Accordingly, the quantum threat model remains unchanged. The timeline and risk assessment used by governments, defense agencies, and standards bodies are still anchored to the future availability of cryptographically relevant quantum computers. Anthropic’s announcement does not increase physical qubit counts, does not improve logical qubit stability, does not advance quantum error correction thresholds, and does not alter the assumptions underpinning NIST’s post-quantum cryptography standardization process.

From a security architecture perspective, this means that post-quantum cryptography, hardware-enforced roots of trust, secure elements, TPMs, HSMs, quantum-resistant PKI, satellite-grade key management systems, and defense-class cryptographic modules remain essential components of long-term digital trust. These technologies address threats at the physical, cryptographic, and lifecycle levels, domains that classical AI does not and cannot replace.

Market reactions to recent AI announcements largely reflect disruption in enterprise software economics rather than changes in foundational security technology. The anticipated impact concerns automation of software development, knowledge work, and content generation within SaaS-driven industries. These dynamics do not apply to secure silicon, cryptographic hardware, or sovereign security infrastructures, which are governed by physics-based constraints, certification regimes, and long-term risk models.

If anything, the rapid deployment of advanced AI systems increases the urgency of quantum-secure infrastructure. AI-driven automation expands the digital attack surface, accelerates vulnerability discovery, enables large-scale social engineering, and amplifies the speed of cyber operations. In this context, post-quantum security is not optional, it is the stabilizing layer that ensures cryptographic resilience in an environment of increasing computational asymmetry.

Advanced AI transforms how information is processed, and decisions are made. Quantum-secure technology ensures that identity, confidentiality, integrity, and trust remain mathematically and physically protected, regardless of how powerful classical AI systems become.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

