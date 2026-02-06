Europe Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: A $253.1 Billion Market by 2029 - Amazon Ads and Criteo Scale Retail Media, While Spotify, Acast, and Publisher Alliances Strengthen Local Alternatives

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital ad spend market in Europe is expected to grow by 10.2% annually, reaching US$181.9 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$165.1 billion to approximately US$253.1 billion.





Europe's digital advertising market is undergoing a structural, multidimensional shift driven by stringent privacy regulation, expanding platform and media diversification, and evolving consumer expectations. Retail media and connected TV are emerging as key growth pillars, while regulatory frameworks are compelling advertisers to rethink targeting, attribution, and measurement models. At the same time, sustainability considerations and creator-led influence are gaining operational relevance across campaigns.



As the region's media landscape becomes increasingly complex and fragmented, advertisers that invest in compliant technology infrastructure, strengthen regional partnerships, and adapt to shifting platform dynamics will be best positioned to maintain effectiveness and competitiveness over the forecast period.



Retail Media is Becoming a Strategic Channel for CPG and FMCG Brands

Retail media is expanding beyond sponsored product listings into full-funnel advertising solutions. In Europe, major retailers such as Tesco, Carrefour, Sainsbury's, and Germany's REWE have invested in or expanded their retail media networks, offering both on-site and off-site ad placements. Publicis Groupe acquired CitrusAd and Profitero, while Criteo has become a key enabler of programmatic retail media across European retailers.

This growth is supported by the acceleration of e-commerce adoption across the region, as well as the increasing need for brands to leverage first-party data due to regulatory constraints. Retailers are capitalizing on closed-loop attribution capabilities, which are attractive to advertisers seeking measurable returns amid economic uncertainty.

Retail media will continue to grow, particularly in the UK, France, and Germany, where large-format grocers and online marketplaces are building advanced ad tech stacks. Consolidation is expected, with retailers aligning with agency groups or tech providers to scale offerings. The result will be a reallocation of trade marketing and performance budgets toward retailer-owned channels.

CTV and Streaming Platforms are Redefining Digital Video Advertising

Advertisers across Europe are increasingly shifting video budgets toward Connected TV (CTV) and streaming environments. Platforms such as RTL+, ITVX (UK), France.tv, and Joyn (Germany) are scaling their ad-supported offerings. Global players like Netflix, which launched ad-tier subscriptions across European markets, are adding competitive pressure.

Traditional linear TV continues to see audience declines, particularly among younger viewers, while streaming consumption on smart TVs is growing. Advertisers are responding by reallocating video budgets toward platforms that offer addressability, interactivity, and more granular targeting. Broadcasters and telcos are also pushing ad-supported bundles to boost monetization.

CTV ad spend is likely to increase as measurement standards mature and inventory becomes more programmatically accessible. The entry of more AVOD and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels will further fragment the video ecosystem. Advertisers will require cross-platform tools to manage reach and frequency across linear, CTV, and online video.

Regulatory Environment is Restructuring Data Use and Ad Targeting Practices

Europe's privacy-first regulatory stance continues to reshape digital advertising. The enforcement of GDPR, combined with rulings by national data protection authorities (such as CNIL in France and the DSB in Austria), is pushing platforms and advertisers toward alternative targeting and measurement strategies.

Several recent developments including restrictions on Google Analytics in some countries and increased scrutiny of cookie-based tracking have made it harder for advertisers to rely on third-party identifiers. Additionally, the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) are now in effect, requiring gatekeeper platforms to increase transparency and interoperability in their ad ecosystems.

We expect a continued shift toward contextual advertising, clean rooms, and consent-based data strategies. Platforms will invest in regional privacy infrastructure, while publishers and advertisers will need to rework their data pipelines. This environment may benefit European martech firms offering compliant solutions tailored to local regulations.

Sustainability and Ethical Advertising are Shaping Media Planning Decisions

Sustainability has emerged as a factor in media planning. Advertisers in markets such as France, Germany, and the Nordics are beginning to assess the environmental footprint of their digital campaigns. Initiatives like Ad Net Zero (UK) and Scope3's emissions modelling are gaining traction among media buyers.

Growing regulatory pressure around ESG disclosures, combined with changing consumer expectations and internal sustainability targets, is prompting brands to scrutinize the carbon emissions of their ad supply chains. Publishers and SSPs are beginning to offer low-carbon inventory or emissions reporting as part of their value proposition.

Media buyers are likely to incorporate sustainability scores into planning tools, favouring platforms and publishers with lower emissions or verified green credentials. Agencies and brands will experiment with formats and delivery modes that reduce emissions e.g., static banners over autoplay video. This could create new differentiation criteria across SSPs and DSPs.

Creator-Led Content is Restructuring Social Ad Strategies

Influencer and creator-led marketing is transitioning from one-off brand deals to structured, always-on advertising strategies. In Europe, platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels are anchoring this shift. Brands in fashion, beauty, and FMCG sectors are increasingly embedding creator content into performance campaigns.

With social media consumption fragmented across formats and platforms, creators serve as efficient intermediaries to engage niche audiences authentically. Creator marketplaces and ad tools (e.g., TikTok Creator Marketplace, Meta's branded content ads) have matured, allowing advertisers to scale these campaigns programmatically. This shift is also influenced by the decline in organic reach and increasing CPMs on traditional social placements.

We expect more structured collaboration between creators, agencies, and platforms. Advertisers will use AI to identify high-performing creators and automate brief distribution. Local creators will become essential for multilingual targeting across EU member states. However, compliance with transparency and sponsorship disclosure rules will remain a top concern.

Competitive Intensity is Escalating Amid Market Fragmentation

Global platforms such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft continue to anchor performance and display budgets, but are under pressure to comply with new regulatory standards under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Local broadcasters and publishers including ITV (UK), RTL Group (Germany), France Televisions, and Schibsted (Nordics) are aggressively scaling their digital video and programmatic offerings to compete for brand dollars.

Open web programmatic players, such as Criteo and Adform (headquartered in France and Denmark, respectively), continue to challenge walled gardens by enabling cross-publisher audience targeting in a GDPR-compliant manner.

This fragmented environment is heightening competition not just across platforms, but also within key verticals such as retail, CTV, and contextual advertising.

Key Players are Strengthening Ad Tech Stacks and Data Assets

Amazon Ads has deepened its retail media presence across the UK, Germany, and France, and is expanding self-serve ad tools in languages aligned with local sellers.

Criteo is positioning itself as a full-stack retail media enabler across multiple European retailers, combining off-site targeting with on-site monetization.

Spotify and Acast are anchoring programmatic audio in markets such as Sweden, the UK, and Germany, while integrating brand safety and targeting features.

Meanwhile, publishers are forming alliances (e.g., Ozone Project in the UK, Gravity Alliance in France) to unify inventory and offer alternatives to global platforms.

A bundled offering, combining the following 15 reports, covering 800+ tables and 1000+ figures:

Europe Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Austria Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Belgium Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Denmark Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

France Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Germany Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Ireland Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Israel Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Italy Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Netherlands Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Poland Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Russia Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Spain Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Switzerland Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Kingdom Digital Ad Spend Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

