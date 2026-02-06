Bangladesh Loyalty Market Databook Report 2026: Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The loyalty market in Bangladesh is on a significant growth trajectory, with expectations to increase by 18.2% annually, reaching a substantial value of US$482.7 million by 2026. Following an impressive CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2025, the market's upward trend is anticipated to sustain with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, it is projected that the loyalty market will expand from US$408.4 million in 2025 to approximately US$865.3 million.

This report delivers a comprehensive data-centric analysis of Bangladesh's loyalty industry, thoroughly covering both overall and alternative lending markets. It includes more than 100 KPIs to evaluate various aspects such as spend value on loyalty schemes, breakage rates, and penetration rates.

Detailed segmentation within the loyalty ecosystem is a highlight, categorizing loyalty spend by core market dimensions. Program models like points, cashback, and tiered, alongside execution channels such as in-store, online, and mobile app, are explored. This scrutiny extends to embedded loyalty in payments and commerce, offering insight into industry verticals and technological enablers like AI-driven personalization and blockchain mechanics. This robust dataset sheds light on consumer demographics, enrollment paths, and critical program economics, providing a quantified understanding of market size, structure, and value dynamics.

The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, utilizing a proprietary analytics platform for refined analysis of emerging business and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Report Scope:

Bangladesh Retail Sector Market Context

Market Size Analysis, 2021-2030

Ecommerce Market Trends, 2021-2030

POS Market Size Analysis, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Dynamics

Projections and Dynamics, 2021-2030

Value Accumulation and Redemption Rates, 2025

Functional Domain Share, 2021-2030

Breakdown by Schemes and Platforms, 2021-2030

Loyalty Schemes by Program Type

Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, and more

Execution Channels: In-Store, Online, Mobile

Spend Segmentation by Sectors and Channels

Sectors: Retail, Financial Services, Telecoms, etc.

Channel-Specific Spend Insights, 2021-2030

Platform Spend Insights

Software Use Case and Deployment Analysis

Vendor and Offering Breakdown

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $482.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $865.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Bangladesh



