Australia Consumer Loyalty Databook Report 2026: Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Australian loyalty market is poised for an impressive growth trajectory, expected to expand at a 13.5% annual growth rate, reaching a substantial value of US$1.13 billion by 2026. This period of growth follows a robust CAGR of 15.5% recorded between 2021 and 2025. The market is anticipated to maintain its upward trend, projected to grow at an 11.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2030, reaching approximately US$1.73 billion by the end of this decade.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Loyalty programs are increasingly being embedded into everyday payment systems rather than operating as standalone entities. This trend is evident in banking systems like Commonwealth Bank's CommBank Awards, which integrates rewards into daily spending without requiring additional consumer actions.

High card penetration rates and routine expenditure on essentials like groceries and fuel make payment systems the primary trigger for loyalty programs. This approach reduces the friction and disengagement commonly associated with separate loyalty applications.

Payment-integrated loyalty is expected to become the standard design for expansive programs, as standalone and app-only loyalty mechanisms decrease in relevance.

Anchoring in Grocery and Fuel Ecosystems:

Large-scale loyalty programs leverage high-frequency categories like groceries and fuel, with Flybuys and Everyday Rewards using these sectors to maintain consumer engagement.

Smaller retailers are progressively aligning with these larger ecosystems instead of sustaining independent programs.

Expansion of Airline Loyalty Programs:

Airline loyalty programs are extending beyond travel, functioning as multifaceted consumer platforms. Qantas Frequent Flyer exemplifies this by broadening its network across retail and finance, positioning itself as a general consumer currency.

As these programs evolve, there's a growing trend of retailers joining established airline ecosystems to engage high-value consumers more effectively.

Near-term Value Realisation:

Australian loyalty programs are shifting focus from long-term point accumulation to immediate redemption opportunities, offering direct savings at checkout.

This strategic shift addresses cost-of-living pressures and increases consumers' sensitivity to instant savings, enhancing trust and engagement.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape is intensifying with a focus on platform competition, primarily through partnerships across banks, retailers, and airlines. This strategy accelerates wallet share shifts and effectively consolidates market presence.

Key Players and New Entrants:

Dominant players like Woolworths Everyday Rewards and Coles Flybuys continue to be significant due to their frequency of consumer interaction and strategic partner negotiations.

Qantas Frequent Flyer is consistently expanding its platform to compete for everyday spend, with emerging partnerships enhancing its market traction.

Emerging Trends and Strategic Partnerships:

The acceleration of points-network partnerships, as seen with Everyday Rewards' new conversion pathways to platforms like ANZ Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards, magnifies competitive dynamics for loyalty programs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr8hvk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment