Argentina Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $631.6 Million Market in 2025 - 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

The loyalty market in Argentina is expected to grow by 16.0% annually, reaching US$732.7 million by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 18.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$631.6 million to approximately US$1.21 billion.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty industry in Argentina, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including spend value on loyalty schemes, loyalty breakage rate, and penetration rate.



The report provides in-depth segmentation across the loyalty ecosystem, capturing loyalty spend value and breaking it down by core market dimensions. It classifies loyalty activity by program models (such as points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, and gamified formats), membership structures, and execution channels (in-store, online, and mobile app), alongside embedded loyalty use cases integrated into payments, commerce, and platform ecosystems.

The analysis further segments the market by industry verticals and assesses technology enablement, including AI-driven personalisation and emerging blockchain-led program mechanics. In addition, the dataset captures consumer demographics, enrolment pathways, and key program economics such as value accumulation, redemption, and breakage. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, structure, engagement behaviour, and value realisation dynamics within the loyalty market.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a comprehensive view of the loyalty market by quantifying total loyalty spend value and its composition across loyalty schemes and loyalty platforms, supported by retail context indicators to benchmark market scale, structure, and growth dynamics.

Granular Loyalty Spend Coverage: Analyze loyalty spend value across loyalty schemes and loyalty platforms, supported by structured segmentation across program types (e.g., point-based, tiered, cashback, subscription, community, gaming, mission-driven, paid, and referral-led formats).

Channel and Sector-Level Execution Insights: Evaluate how loyalty spend is distributed across in-store, online, and mobile channels, and across key verticals including Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality, Telecoms, and Media & Entertainment, with dedicated sector channel views.

Program Structure and Participation Mix: Understand how loyalty schemes differ by business model (seller-driven vs. payment-instrument-driven), accessibility (card-based vs. digital), consumer type (B2B vs. B2C), and membership type (free, premium, and free+premium), enabling more precise program design and competitive benchmarking.

Embedded Loyalty and Emerging Mechanisms Tracking: Assess the evolution of embedded vs. non-embedded loyalty and track spend splits linked to program enablement, including AI-driven and blockchain-driven loyalty program spend where captured in the dataset.

Platform Spend and Vendor/Deployment Benchmarking: Benchmark loyalty platform economics by software use case (analytics/AI-driven vs. management platforms), solution partner model (in-house vs. third-party), deployment (cloud vs. on-premise), and offering mix (software vs. services; custom-built vs. off-the-shelf).

Consumer Demographics and Program KPI Lens: Access loyalty spend share by age, income, and gender, alongside decision-critical program KPIs such as loyalty penetration (% of retail sales under loyalty), primary motivation split, breakage rate, enrollment channel mix, and embedded loyalty penetration by channel.

Decision-Ready Databook Format with 100+ KPIs: Leverage a structured dataset with historical and forecast coverage through 2030, designed for direct integration into market models, strategic planning, and executive presentations by retailers, platforms, payment providers, technology vendors, and investors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $732.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1210 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Argentina



Report Scope



Argentina Retail Sector Market Context

Argentina Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Argentina Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Argentina POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Argentina Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Argentina Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

Argentina Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program

Cashback Loyalty Program

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Other Segment

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels

Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Argentina Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Other

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type

B2B Consumers

B2C Consumers

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Argentina Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty

Embedded Loyalty Programs

Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Argentina Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain

AI Driven Loyalty Program

Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner

In-house

Third-Party Vendor

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Argentina Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025

Age Group

Income Level

Gender

Argentina Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis

Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

