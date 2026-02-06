South Korea Consumer Loyalty Business Databook Report 2026: 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in South Korea is poised for substantial growth, expected to increase by 15.1% annually and reach USD 1.77 billion by 2026. The market demonstrated strong growth from 2021-2025 with a CAGR of 17.5% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2026 to 2030, aiming to expand from USD 1.53 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 2.84 billion by 2030.





This report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of the South Korean loyalty market, covering over 100 KPIs, including spend volumes and engagement metrics. It segments market dynamics by program models, execution channels, and business sectors, providing a comprehensive view of loyalty trends and opportunities.

The South Korean loyalty program landscape is increasingly influenced by digital platforms, payment-led engagement, and integrated retail ecosystems. Loyalty is deeply embedded within digital and commercial activities, enhancing retention and engagement capabilities. Over the forecast period, platform dominance, omnichannel strategies, and stringent data governance are set to drive the market forward.

Platform-led Digital Ecosystems

Loyalty programs are organized around major digital platforms rather than individual retailers. Naver and Kakao continue integrating loyalty benefits across multiple services.

The digital economy in South Korea remains platform-centric, linking e-commerce, content, and messaging, making ecosystem-based loyalty more effective.

The trend of platform-led loyalty is expected to continue, emphasizing retention and cross-service engagement.

Payments and Financial Services

Loyalty linked to payment systems, such as Kakao Pay and Naver Pay, remains crucial, linking rewards to transactions and purchases.

The market focuses on encouraging habitual usage through loyalty-linked benefits.

Payments-led loyalty will continue to align rewards with profitable transaction behavior.

Omnichannel Integration

Major retailers like Lotte and Shinsegae operate loyalty programs spanning online and offline channels, maintaining customer engagement.

Retail loyalty aims to unify customer profiles and benefits across platforms.

Membership Benefits and Data Governance

Programs are transitioning to membership-style benefits over basic points systems. Subscriptions and priority access are increasingly significant.

Strong data governance and regulatory compliance in data usage remain priorities, shaping program design.

Market Competition

The competitive landscape in South Korea is concentrated around digital platforms and major retail conglomerates. Central to competition are ecosystem reach, integration depth, and compliance rather than the proliferation of new programs.

Platforms like Naver and Kakao lead, embedding loyalty across various services to enhance user engagement.

Retail conglomerates maintain closed-loop loyalty systems focusing on consistent customer experience across channels.

New market entrants focus on enabling technologies rather than direct competition with established platforms.

Regulatory Impact

Amendments to South Korea's Personal Information Protection Act in 2024 introduced stringent controls on data usage. Larger platforms have adapted to these changes, while smaller entrants face increased operational barriers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered South Korea

