Malaysia Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $957.9 Million Market by 2030 from $503.8 Million in 2025 - Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The loyalty market in Malaysia is undergoing significant expansion, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 15.7%, expected to reach a valuation of US$582.8 million by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, this sector experienced robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain a steady trajectory, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the market could expand from US$503.8 million in 2025 to around US$957.9 million.

This report provides a data-centric exploration of Malaysia's loyalty industry, detailing both overall and alternative lending markets through over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs). It addresses factors such as loyalty scheme spend value, breakage rate, penetration rate, and detailed segmentation of the loyalty ecosystem. This includes a breakdown by program models (points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, gamified formats), membership structures, and execution channels (in-store, online, mobile app).

The study also evaluates embedded loyalty within payment, commerce, and platform ecosystems and segments the market by industry verticals, examining technological enablers such as AI-driven personalization and blockchain program mechanics. This comprehensive dataset provides insights into consumer demographics, enrollment pathways, value accumulation, redemption, and breakage, delivering a quantifiable view of market size, structure, engagement behaviors, and value realization dynamics.

The research methodology, founded on industry best practices, utilizes a proprietary analytics platform to uncover emerging business and investment opportunities with unbiased analysis.

Report Scope

Malaysia Retail Sector Market Context

Malaysia Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Malaysia Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

Malaysia POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Malaysia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes and Platforms, 2021-2030

Malaysia Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type

Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, Spend-based, Gaming, Free Perks, Subscription, Community, Refer a Friend, Paid, Cashback Programs

Spend Segmentation by Channel

In-Store, Online, Mobile

Spend Segmentation by Business Model

Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, Other

Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors

Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality, Telecoms, Media & Entertainment, Other

Sectors and Channels Views

Online, In-store, Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Segmentation by Accessibility, Consumer Type, Membership Type

Card Based, Digital Access

B2B, B2C Consumers

Free, Free + Premium, Premium Membership Types

Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, AI, Blockchain

Embedded, Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

AI, Blockchain Driven Programs

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation

Analytics and AI Driven, Management Platform

In-house, Third-Party Vendor

Cloud, On-Premise Deployment

Software, Services, Custom Built vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics and Behaviour

Loyalty Spend Share by Age, Income, Gender, 2025

Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025

Primary Motivation Split, Breakage Rate, Enrollment Channel Mix, Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

Reasons to Buy

Gain market intelligence on loyalty spend value and its composition across schemes and platforms, supported by retail context indicators.

Analyze loyalty spend across structured segmentation including program types, channels, and key sectors.

Evaluate loyalty spend distribution across channels and key verticals, insights into program structure and consumer demographics.

Track the evolution of embedded loyalty, AI, and blockchain impacts on program mechanics.

Benchmark platform economics by software use case, vendor model, deployment, and offering mix.

Access decision-ready data with over 100 KPIs to integrate into market models, strategic planning, and presentations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $582.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $957.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Malaysia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwj37m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment