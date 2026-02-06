Generic Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 762.48 Billion by 2035 Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Cost-Control Focus

Ottawa, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global generic drugs market size is projected to reach nearly USD 762.48 billion by 2035, growing from USD 491.67 billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2026 to 2035.

Generic Drugs Market Key Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for approximately 39% of the total market share.

By brand, the pure generics segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

By route of administration, oral generics represented the dominant segment in 2025.

The injectables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies captured a significant share of the market in 2025.

Hospital pharmacies are expected to register the fastest growth among distribution channels between 2026 and 2035.

What are Generic Drugs?

The generic drugs market growth is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, the development of complex generics, rising awareness about health, focus on lowering healthcare costs, favorable regulations, and an expanding middle-class population.

A generic drug is a copy of brand name drug that is available at a lower cost. It contains the same amount of active ingredient and works in the same way as brand-name drugs. The generic drugs consist of properties like bioequivalence, high quality, and the same administration. The examples of generic drugs are Atorvastatin, Metformin, Loratadine, Paracetamol, and many more.

Key Indicators of Generic Drugs Market Export–Import Activity

The generic drugs market demonstrates steady cross-border trade activity, supported by a balanced network of buyers and suppliers. Currently, the market includes 11 active buyers generating a total of 56 import shipments, which are distributed across 3 importing countries, reflecting focused yet consistent demand. On the supply side, there are 21 active exporters contributing 56 export shipments and supplying products to 10 exporting countries, indicating a wider global export reach. Overall, these indicators highlight efficient trade flows, strong supplier participation, and the growing international dependence on generic pharmaceuticals for affordable healthcare solutions worldwide.

Major Government Initiatives for Generic Drugs

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) : This Indian flagship program operates over 16,000 "Janaushadhi Kendras" to provide quality generic medicines at prices 50%–90% lower than branded equivalents.

: This Indian flagship program operates over 16,000 "Janaushadhi Kendras" to provide quality generic medicines at prices 50%–90% lower than branded equivalents. Hatch-Waxman Act (U.S. Regulatory Pathway) : This foundational legislation facilitates the rapid entry of generics into the U.S. market by allowing manufacturers to use an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) that relies on existing branded drug safety data.

: This foundational legislation facilitates the rapid entry of generics into the U.S. market by allowing manufacturers to use an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) that relies on existing branded drug safety data. EU Pharmaceutical Reform "Pharma Package" : Finalized in December 2025, this major legislative update aims to modernize the European regulatory framework to improve the availability and affordability of both off-patent and patented medicines across all member states.

: Finalized in December 2025, this major legislative update aims to modernize the European regulatory framework to improve the availability and affordability of both off-patent and patented medicines across all member states. WHO Prequalification of Medicines Programme : This global initiative ensures that generic medicines meet international standards of quality and safety, allowing UN agencies and low-income countries to procure them with confidence.

: This global initiative ensures that generic medicines meet international standards of quality and safety, allowing UN agencies and low-income countries to procure them with confidence. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes: To reduce global dependency on single-source suppliers, governments are offering financial incentives to boost the domestic manufacturing of critical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and complex generics.



Key Trends of the Generic Drugs Market

Accelerating Development of Biosimilars and Complex Generics : As patents for high-value biologic drugs expire, manufacturers are shifting focus toward biosimilars and complex delivery systems like inhalers and long-acting injectables to achieve higher profit margins.

: As patents for high-value biologic drugs expire, manufacturers are and complex delivery systems like inhalers and long-acting injectables to achieve higher profit margins. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Automation: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI to streamline manufacturing, optimize clinical trial data, and ensure regulatory compliance. These technologies are becoming essential for maintaining cost competitiveness by reducing manual labor and speeding up the approval process for new generic submissions.

Generic Drugs Market Opportunity

Growing Rate of Chronic Disease

The aging population and increased burden of chronic conditions increase demand for generic drugs. The need for long-term medication and the shift towards cheaper medicine increases demand for generic drugs. The high prevalence of diabetes and the increasing rate of COPD require generic drugs. The changing lifestyle and increasing volume of patients increase the adoption of generic drugs.

The growing rate of hypertension patients and a strong focus on the management of chronic conditions increase the adoption of generic drugs. The growing need for improving health outcomes and patent expiries of chronic drugs increases the adoption of generic drugs. The growing rate of chronic disease creates an opportunity for the growth of the generic drugs market.

Generic Drugs Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 468.08 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 491.67 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 762.48 Billion Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Drug, Brand, Route of Drug Administration, Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Generic Drugs Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Generic Drugs Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025. The aging population and increased patent expirations of branded drugs increase demand for generic drugs. The increased prevalence of chronic illness and growing healthcare expenses increase the adoption of generic drugs. The supportive regulations for generic drugs and the high adoption rate of generics drive the overall market growth.

How Big is the U.S. Generic Drugs Market Size in 2026?

The U.S. generic drugs market size is exhibited at USD 153.40 billion in 2026 and is predicted to be worth around USD 243.70 billion by 2035, growing at a strong CAGR of 5.25% from 2026 to 2035.





U.S. Generic Drugs Market Key Points

By type, pure generic drugs held the largest share of the market.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the highest market contribution.

By therapeutic application, the cardiovascular segment captured the largest market share.

By distribution channel, online pharmacies generated the highest revenue share.

U.S. Generic Drugs Market Trends

The U.S. is expanding steadily as demand for affordable, high-quality medications rises amid persistent healthcare cost pressures and an aging population with chronic diseases, driving reliance on generics for long-term treatment. Patent expirations of major branded drugs continue to open the door for generic competition, bolstering market growth alongside increased FDA approvals and regulatory support that streamline entry and enhance competition.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Generic Drugs Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased spending on healthcare and strong government support for generics help market expansion. The rise in the elderly population and the increasing middle class increase demand for generic drugs. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases increases the adoption of generic drugs. The increased manufacturing of generic drugs, especially in nations like China and India, supports the overall market growth.

China Generic Drugs Market Trends

China's market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising healthcare demand, an aging population, and expanding coverage under national health insurance programs. Regulatory reforms such as the Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) program are accelerating the shift towards high-quality, cost-effective generics by promoting price competition and quality consistency. Domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasing investments in bioequivalence studies, advanced manufacturing, and R&D to meet stricter quality standards and compete with multinational players.

Generic Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Type Insights

Why the Simple Generic Drugs Segment Dominates the Generic Drugs Market?

The simple generic drugs segment dominated the market in 2025. The increased consumption of essential medicines and the growing number of diabetes patients increase the adoption of simple generic drugs. The strong focus on controlling healthcare spending and standard effectiveness increases demand for simple generic drugs. The availability of simple generic drugs in the form of capsules and tablets drives the overall market growth.

The super generic drugs segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on creating better patient outcomes and increasing regulatory frameworks increases the adoption of super generic drugs. The increasing need to lower side effects and patent cliffs increases demand for super generic drugs. The development of higher-value products supports the overall market growth.

Brand Insights

How Pure Generics Segment Dominates the Generic Drugs Market?

The pure generics segment dominated the market in 2025. The end of brand-name patents and affordable manufacturing increases demand for pure generics. The high volumes of prescriptions increase demand for pure generics. The easy accessibility and bioequivalence of pure generics drive the overall growth of the market.

The branded generic segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increased need for perceived quality drugs and growing long-term treatment increases demand for branded generics. The stricter regulatory compliance and increased healthcare spending increase the adoption of branded generics. The increased spending of the middle class on branded generics supports the overall market growth.

Route of Drug Administration Insights

How did the Oral Generics Segment Hold the Largest Share in the Generic Drugs Market?

The oral generics segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2025. The ease of manufacturing of oral forms and the broad therapeutic range help market growth. The convenience of consumption of oral pills, distribution ease, cost-effectiveness, and broad applicability of oral generics drive the overall market growth.

The injectables segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The surging number of cancer patients and the development of self-injection devices increase the adoption of injectables. The growing shortages of drugs increase demand for injectables. The strong presence of injectables in hospitals supports the overall market growth.

Therapeutic Application Insights

Which Therapeutic Application Dominated the Generic Drugs Market?

The cardiovascular segment dominated the market in 2025. The growing burden of heart failure and high blood pressure increases demand for generic drugs. The high consumption of unhealthy diets and an aging population increases the risk of cardiovascular conditions that require generic drugs. The growing need for life-long treatment increases demand for generic drugs, driving the overall growth of the market.

The central nervous system (CNS) segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing mental health issues, like depression and the high prevalence of CNS in aged people, increase demand for generic drugs. The increased diagnosis of mental health problems and growing stressful environments increase the consumption of generic drugs, supporting the overall market growth.



Generic Drugs Market Share, By Therapeutic Application, 2025 (%)

Therapeutic Application Share (2025) Central Nervous System (CNS) 18.97% Cardiovascular 23.95% Infectious Diseases 3.04% Musculoskeletal Diseases 10.95% Respiratory 6.88% Oncology 11.50% Others 24.71%

Distribution Channel Insights

How did the Hospital Pharmacy Segment Hold the Largest Share in the Generic Drugs Market?

The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2025. The high patient volume present in hospitals and the rise in purchasing of generic drugs increase buying from hospitals. The standardized care, cost control, and reimbursement incentives in hospital pharmacy drive the overall market growth.

The online and others segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on buying comfort and price transparency increases the adoption of online buying. The 24/7 availability of medicine, buying convenience, cost-effectiveness, and easy accessibility on online buying support the overall market growth.

Global Generic Drugs Market - Market Concentration Snapshot

The global generic drugs market is moderately concentrated, with no single company holding a dominant position. Instead, several large players compete alongside numerous regional manufacturers, resulting in a fragmented structure.

Leading Players

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. leads the market with an estimated ~8–10% global share, making it the largest generics manufacturer.

Sandoz International GmbH follows with ~4–8% share, supported by a broad global generics portfolio.

Viatris (Mylan + Pfizer Upjohn) holds a strong top-three position, driven by its combined generics businesses.



Mid-Tier Participants

STADA Arzneimittel AG holds approximately ~1–1.3% share, mainly in Europe.

Abbott, Pfizer, GSK, Baxter, Allergan (AbbVie), and Eli Lilly maintain limited or niche exposure to generic drugs, with relatively smaller global shares.

Market Concentration Insight

The top 5 companies (CR5) collectively account for less than ~30–40% of global revenue.

The top 10 players together represent only ~15–25% of the total market, highlighting strong competition.

Significant contributions from Indian and regional manufacturers further dilute market concentration.



Top Companies in the Generic Drugs Market & Their Offerings

Mylan N.V. (now Viatris): This company offers a massive global portfolio of over 7,500 products, including complex generics and biosimilars for conditions such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory diseases, and oncology.

This company offers a massive global portfolio of over 7,500 products, including complex generics and biosimilars for conditions such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory diseases, and oncology. Abbott Laboratories: Abbott focuses on providing "branded generics" primarily in emerging markets, covering therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, women's health, and cardiometabolic conditions.

Abbott focuses on providing "branded generics" primarily in emerging markets, covering therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, women's health, and cardiometabolic conditions. ALLERGAN (now part of AbbVie): While primarily known for branded aesthetics like Botox, Allergan previously operated a major generics business (Actavis) and still offers select generic formulations in dermatology and CNS.

While primarily known for branded aesthetics like Botox, Allergan previously operated a major generics business (Actavis) and still offers select generic formulations in dermatology and CNS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.: As the world's largest generic drug manufacturer, Teva produces over 16,000 generic and biopharmaceutical products, specializing in central nervous system (CNS) and respiratory treatments.

As the world's largest generic drug manufacturer, Teva produces over 16,000 generic and biopharmaceutical products, specializing in central nervous system (CNS) and respiratory treatments. Eli Lilly and Company: While a leader in innovative specialty drugs, Eli Lilly participates in the generics market by producing authorized generic versions of its own blockbuster brands, such as insulin products.

While a leader in innovative specialty drugs, Eli Lilly participates in the generics market by producing authorized generic versions of its own blockbuster brands, such as insulin products. STADA Arzneimittel AG: This German-based pharmaceutical company specializes in three pillars: consumer healthcare, specialty pharmaceuticals, and a wide range of generic drugs.

This German-based pharmaceutical company specializes in three pillars: consumer healthcare, specialty pharmaceuticals, and a wide range of generic drugs. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK): GSK maintains a significant presence in the generics market through its "Established Pharmaceuticals" segment, which manages off-patent products in respiratory and anti-infective areas.

GSK maintains a significant presence in the generics market through its "Established Pharmaceuticals" segment, which manages off-patent products in respiratory and anti-infective areas. Baxter International Inc.: Baxter provides a specialized portfolio of generic injectable medications, focusing on critical care, anesthesia, and pharmacy-prepared sterile IV products.

Baxter provides a specialized portfolio of generic injectable medications, focusing on critical care, anesthesia, and pharmacy-prepared sterile IV products. Pfizer Inc.: Pfizer offers a broad range of generic medicines through its legacy brands and off-patent drug divisions, covering anti-infectives, inflammation, and cardiovascular diseases.

Pfizer offers a broad range of generic medicines through its legacy brands and off-patent drug divisions, covering anti-infectives, inflammation, and cardiovascular diseases. Sandoz International GmbH: A division of Novartis, Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, offering over 1,000 molecules across every major therapeutic area.

Recent Developments in the Generic Drugs Industry

In October 2025, Algorae collaborated with Cadila Pharma to launch generic medication in New Zealand and Australia. The medicines are useful for metabolic and cardiovascular disorders. (Source:https://www.biospectrumasia.com)



In November 2025, Lupin launched a generic injection, Risperidone, in the United States with 180-day exclusivity. The injection is useful for the treatment of schizophrenia and is approved by the US FDA.

(Source:-https://pharma.economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Simple Generics

Super Generics

By Brand

Pure generic drugs

Branded generic drugs

By Route of Drug Administration

Oral

Injection

Cutaneous

Others

By Therapeutic Application

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cardiovascular

Infectious Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Respiratory

Oncology

Others



By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online and Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



