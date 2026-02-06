JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 after the close of the stock market.

The Company invites analysts, investors and media to listen to a teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 19, 2026 to discuss the results, and potentially future plans and prospects. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (4Q25 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( www.jakks.com/investors ) .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming®, KidTopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved