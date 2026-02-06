Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

HANOVER, N.H., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX®: LFGP) (the “Company”), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 173,135 shares of the Company’s common stock, which is approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding common stock.

“We view our stock to be a compelling investment opportunity and believe that repurchasing shares supports the creation of long-term shareholder value,” said Josephine Moran, CEO, President and Chief Executive Officer. Under the repurchase program, shares may be repurchased by the Company in open market purchases. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations.

About the Company

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991. Ledyard National Bank is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned OTCQX® Best Markets under the trading symbol LFGP. For additional information about the company, stock activity, or financial results please visit the Investor Relations section of bank’s website (www.ledyard.bank).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. Ledyard Financial Group disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

February 6, 2026

