Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. (UGIZ) Announces Intent to Pursue NASDAQ Uplisting and Capital Raise

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation (OTCPK: UGIZ) today announced its intention to pursue an uplisting of its common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Market and to explore a potential registered capital raise of approximately $10–15 million. This strategic initiative is aimed at enhancing the Company’s visibility, liquidity and access to capital markets to support its long-term growth objectives.

The Company is currently traded on the OTC markets under alternative reporting standards. As part of this process, Unique Global plans to transition to full SEC reporting status, which will involve preparing PCAOB compliant audited financial statements, filing a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and meeting NASDAQ’s initial listing requirements for the Capital Market tier. These requirements include, among others, achieving a minimum stockholders’ equity, public float, share price and shareholder base.

In preparation, the Company intends to strengthen its corporate governance framework to align with NASDAQ & SEC standards, including establishing a majority-independent board of directors, forming independent audit, compensation & nomination committees and implementing required policies such as a code of ethics and insider trading guidelines.

Additionally, Unique Global Innovative Solutions is evaluating opportunities to monetize its intellectual property, consider a potential spin-out of legacy food operations and explore interim financing options to support these efforts. The Company anticipates engaging a NASDAQ experienced underwriter for a firm-commitment underwritten public offering in connection with the uplisting.

The uplisting and capital raise process is expected to take approximately six to nine months, subject to market conditions, regulatory reviews and other factors. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully complete the uplisting or capital raise on the anticipated terms or at all.

James Vowler President & CEO of Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. stated, “At the beginning of the year we made a commitment to do what is necessary to structure UGIZ for the uplisting to NASDAQ. We have brought on a highly regarded law firm that specializes in helping OTC companies to achieve all of the necessary qualifications needed to uplist to NASDAQ. One of the most time consuming parts of the uplist are the pre audits and preparing the final PCAOB compliant audited financial statements. We have already retained a PCAOB qualified accountant and started the financial audit process. We anticipate putting out much more news over the next few months, with constant updates on the progress of the uplisting, new website, lots of new contracts and a Shareholder’s Letter, which will inform and update our loyal stakeholders of the extremely lucrative direction the company is going.”

‘Drill Baby Drill, Frack Baby Frack and now thanks to this great new technology do it Clean Baby Clean!’

The company has four wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing distribution agreements with Aerosolization Equity Investments, Christopher Street Products & Cousin T’s.

Twitter:

@Unique_Global_

@PizzaFusion

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

@ChristopherS_T_



Instagram: instagram.com/UniqueGlobalInnovativeSolution instagram.com/pizzafusion



Websites:

Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp: http://www.GourmetProvisionsInternational.com

Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com

Christopher Street Products: https://i09321.wixsite.com/christopherstreetnyc

Pizza Fusion: http://www.PizzaFusion.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

For Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. Investor Relations contact the Company: InvestorRelations@UniqueGlobalInnovativeSolutions.com